Sunderland’s first family hub opens to help give little ones a better start in life

Sunderland’s first ‘family hub’ has been officially opened by Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Alison Smith. Open five days a week, the Coalfield Family Hub in Welfare Road, Hetton, is part of the Government-backed national hubs and Start for Life schemes which offer support and advice to families and children up to five years old.

Their reach is also extended out towards teenagers and all young people.

Cllr Smith said: “There is nothing more important than our children and raising them can be the most difficult and yet most rewarding job we can all face. Collectively I know we all want every single child and young person to realise their potential and get the very best start in life. “Our new Family Hubs are very much part of this bigger picture of how everyone can be part of a more dynamic, healthy and vibrant Sunderland.” All the new hubs will have dozens of advice and support opportunities such as parenting classes or play groups to providing wellbeing or parental health advice from smoking cessation to help and links on education, training or returning to work.

Councillor Linda Williams, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “Because of the cost of living crisis, these are difficult and troubled times for so many families, children and young people, and this is why it’s even more important we all work together and support each other.

“Hubs like our new Coalfield Family Hub are now going to be a big part of our communities and the partnerships between all of us.” Cllr Williams said the hubs fit with the national vision and aims of ensuring all families can access the support they need, the NHS supported Start for Life programme, and locally the on-going City Plan for a more dynamic, healthy and vibrant Sunderland. Together for Children (TfC) delivers children’s and young people services in partnership with the council.

TfC’s chief officer Jill Colbert OBE said: “New hubs are a key part of our city’s support and advice network. “Hubs are about opportunities for all families, we are here to assist everyone and so please, whether health, parenting or play, do take advantage of the choices, help, advice and support that a hub offers. We’re creating space at the hubs, a sense of place, and of community and family partnership.”