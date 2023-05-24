Two Staffordshire bull terriers called Marshall and Millions were gunned down in the capital on Sunday, May 7, by officers after reports that a woman had earlier been mauled by the dogs.

Social media footage shows a police confronting a man holding the dogs on short leads beside an east London canal. The situation spiralled leading to their owner, Louie Turnbull, being Tasered and arrested.

Turnbull, 46, who is homeless, appeared in Thames Magistrates Court on May 9 charged with being the person/owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control. His case was adjourned to Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 6.

This is not one of the actual dogs, but two Staffordshire bull terriers called Marshall and Millions were gunned by police in London.

The Met says its Directorate of Professional Standards has thoroughly reviewed the incident and says there are no concerns about the conduct of its officers.

However, more than one million people have signed a petition after the incident, which has caught national attention.

On Sunday, June 4 at 1pm vigils for Marshall and Millions will be held by people and their dogs across the country, including one at Roker Pier, amid calls for the officers who killed them to be brought to account.

The vigil is called “Enough is enough: Marshall and Millions Army”.

Among those to be present at Roker will be Kiki Crawford and her three huskies. She has been rescuing huskies for 14 years and is among those who question the Met’s version of the incident.

Ms Crawford, who lives in Stanley but is originally from Sunderland, said: “The Met Police have a narrative that they’ve put out saying that the dogs attacked somebody. They put out their narrative before everybody saw the video.

“We’re holding a vigil on 4th June at 1pm, just to shed light on the story. The incident was recorded and everybody who’s watched the video is traumatised. I’m fighting tears just talking about it now.

On Sunday, June 4 at 1pm a vigil for the two shot dogs will be held at Roker Pier.

“It’s not a political protest. It’s not lashing out at the police. It’s a peaceful vigil and there will be two minutes’ silence.”