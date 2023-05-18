Echo reader Richard Clark captured these shots from Roker Pier yesterday, Wednesday, May 17 – and says the creatures are regular visitors.

“There are about eight of them,” he said.

“They keep coming and going – there was a spell where they disappeared up towards the Tyne, but they are back at the moment and Roker seems to be their favourite.

Richard Clark captured this amazing shot

"Most of the pod was around the other pier. I have been told there is an old submarine down there and I think that attracts the fish.”

‘Fantastic to see’

A plentiful food supply made the dolphins easier to spot: “When they feed, they get excited and that is when you can see them jumping,” he said.

"They are fantastic to see. When they come really close to the pier, you can hardly belie something like that could be here.”

Two dolphins playing

Richard, 41, has been a keen photographer since he was a child: “I have been taking pictures since I was about eight,” said Richard.

“It started with an old film camera that my mam gave me for Christmas and it just went from there.”

Richard, from Roker, has mental health issues and say his photographic hobby is a major support when he is struggling.

“It helps with my anxiety,” he said.

A day to remember for the crew of this boat

"When I look through my camera, it helps me to focus on what I am seeing through the lens.”

Richard is hoping to capture some more aquatic visitors soon.

“There are reports of a pod of orca whales at Sea Houses - I would love to see them here,” he said.

