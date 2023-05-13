News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Dachshund walk to take place in Sunderland to help fight 'dog meat trade horror'

A sponsored dachshund walk is to raise funds, as well as awareness of the horrors of the dog meat trade.

By Tony Gillan
Published 13th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

The Dog Meat Trade Dachshund Rescue and Support Group (DMT DRSG) which supports the animals, takes place at Herrington Country Park on Sunday, June 4.

The charity was formed during lockdown. Founder Lesley Scott was inspired by a Ricky Gervais video she saw showing the “barbaric practice” involved with the breeding of dogs for food in Thailand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since the charity was founded it has rescued 138 dachshunds, most of which have new homes in the UK with the others to follow suit.

A sponsored dachshund walk is to take place in Herrington Park to raise funds as well as awareness of the horrors of the dog meat trade.A sponsored dachshund walk is to take place in Herrington Park to raise funds as well as awareness of the horrors of the dog meat trade.
A sponsored dachshund walk is to take place in Herrington Park to raise funds as well as awareness of the horrors of the dog meat trade.
Most Popular

Lesley has visited China, South Korea and Vietnam where she personally rescued a dachshund, which are considered more of a delicacy than other breeds, particularly in South Korea.

The annual walk is usually held in Aviemore in Scotland. But in 2023 Lesley and DMT DRSG secretary Terri Hill wanted the venue to be in their native North East.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Terri, from Middlesbrough and herself the owner of dachshund Nancy, said: “Lesley is a huge dog lover. She’s been abroad a few times and witnessed the dog meat trade first hand.

“She’s worked with dogs in various locations and actually rescued a dog personally in China a couple of years back. That’s where the idea came from.

Dachshunds in the Far East are cruelly treated before being slaughtered as a delicacy, say the walk's organisers.Dachshunds in the Far East are cruelly treated before being slaughtered as a delicacy, say the walk's organisers.
Dachshunds in the Far East are cruelly treated before being slaughtered as a delicacy, say the walk's organisers.

“The walk is something we do every year. It normally takes place in Aviemore. This will be the first time we’ve held it anywhere else. We thought we would fly the flag for the North East.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Herrington Park is flat and accessible. We’re going up Penshaw first, which is obviously not for everyone. But Herrington Park is the inclusive bit. People can meet us halfway round if they want to; or just meet at the end for a chat. Whatever.

Read More
Sunderland AFC responds after social media criticism following remarks from wife...

“It’s a location that has interested a lot of people in the dachshund community. We’re hoping to get perhaps 50 people. The purpose is to raise money. We’re looking for at least £3,000, which is enough to fly a couple of dogs back to the UK.

Dachshunds in the Far East are cruelly treated before being slaughtered as a delicacy, say the walk's organisers.Dachshunds in the Far East are cruelly treated before being slaughtered as a delicacy, say the walk's organisers.
Dachshunds in the Far East are cruelly treated before being slaughtered as a delicacy, say the walk's organisers.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They’re popular here and expensive to buy; so it’s strange for us to think of them being bred to eat.”

The walk begins at 10am and ends around 12.30pm. Visit www.dmtdrsg.or or to donate see the charity’s JustGiving page.

The charity dachshund walk takes place at Herrington Park on Sunday, June 4.The charity dachshund walk takes place at Herrington Park on Sunday, June 4.
The charity dachshund walk takes place at Herrington Park on Sunday, June 4.
Related topics:ChinaDachshundSunderland