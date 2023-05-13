Dachshund walk to take place in Sunderland to help fight 'dog meat trade horror'

The Dog Meat Trade Dachshund Rescue and Support Group (DMT DRSG) which supports the animals, takes place at Herrington Country Park on Sunday, June 4.

The charity was formed during lockdown. Founder Lesley Scott was inspired by a Ricky Gervais video she saw showing the “barbaric practice” involved with the breeding of dogs for food in Thailand.

Since the charity was founded it has rescued 138 dachshunds, most of which have new homes in the UK with the others to follow suit.

A sponsored dachshund walk is to take place in Herrington Park to raise funds as well as awareness of the horrors of the dog meat trade.

Lesley has visited China, South Korea and Vietnam where she personally rescued a dachshund, which are considered more of a delicacy than other breeds, particularly in South Korea.

The annual walk is usually held in Aviemore in Scotland. But in 2023 Lesley and DMT DRSG secretary Terri Hill wanted the venue to be in their native North East.

Terri, from Middlesbrough and herself the owner of dachshund Nancy, said: “Lesley is a huge dog lover. She’s been abroad a few times and witnessed the dog meat trade first hand.

“She’s worked with dogs in various locations and actually rescued a dog personally in China a couple of years back. That’s where the idea came from.

Dachshunds in the Far East are cruelly treated before being slaughtered as a delicacy, say the walk's organisers.

“The walk is something we do every year. It normally takes place in Aviemore. This will be the first time we’ve held it anywhere else. We thought we would fly the flag for the North East.

“Herrington Park is flat and accessible. We’re going up Penshaw first, which is obviously not for everyone. But Herrington Park is the inclusive bit. People can meet us halfway round if they want to; or just meet at the end for a chat. Whatever.

“It’s a location that has interested a lot of people in the dachshund community. We’re hoping to get perhaps 50 people. The purpose is to raise money. We’re looking for at least £3,000, which is enough to fly a couple of dogs back to the UK.

“They’re popular here and expensive to buy; so it’s strange for us to think of them being bred to eat.”

The walk begins at 10am and ends around 12.30pm. Visit www.dmtdrsg.or or to donate see the charity’s JustGiving page.