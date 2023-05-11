Sunderland AFC responds after social media criticism following remarks from wife of 1973 hero Dave Watson

To mark the 50th anniversary of FA Cup glory, surviving players and partners were invited to a Stadium of Light black tie dinner. Packages for others to attend ranged in price from £125 to £5,073+VAT.

However, the wife of centre-back Watson, Penny Watson, later took to social media to express disappointment. Mr Watson has dementia and Mrs Watson posted that he needed more attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She wrote that her husband needed a driver for their journey, but ended up driving herself. Mrs Watson also claimed Mr Watson, 76, needed a second night of accommodation to recover, but they had to pay for that themselves.

Comments from Dave Watson's wife Penny led to a barrage of criticism of SAFC on social media.

Another claim was that some players’ tables had free drinks while others didn’t.

Dave Watson was man-of-the-match in 1973, scored four goals in earlier rounds and is widely considered an SAFC legend. He also played for Manchester City and won 65 England caps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Watson, a dementia campaigner, wrote on Facebook: “Dave was struggling by end of it all and could hardly walk. Me too with all the driving and caring. Any future ‘dos’ organisers much provide drivers or we can’t come.

“We paid for second night in hotel and tbh I’m still worn out. Not looking forward to driving back. Not many women my age would do this and I’m not going to any more.

Dave Watson scored four goals for Sunderland during their 1973 FA Cup run, including this one against Luton Town at Roker Park.

“The driving is one thing, but doing so while caring for someone else who recently on trip back from Wembley in heavy traffic and already dark disengaged the gear shift just as I was going into outside lane at 70mph!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If sponsors, club or whoever want Dave there in future and he is still able, his situation has to be considered more fully.

“Why do I bother even writing this? Because I hate injustice and will fight for all the former players as you all know with my campaigning. Would be so easy for me to do nothing but my conscience.

“God bless you dear Sunderland fans. You and City fans are outstanding. Love you all. Penny.”

Dave Watson became Sunderland's first £100,000 signing when he joined from Rotherham United in December 1970.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After criticism of the club on social media, the Echo contacted SAFC to hear its side of the story.

A club spokesperson said: “Following the 1973 anniversary event held at the Stadium of Light on Friday 5 May, Sunderland AFC has received no formal complaints and the feedback provided from all attendees, including the Former Players’ Association, has been overwhelmingly positive.

“It was privilege to celebrate our historic victory at Wembley Stadium with iconic members of our ‘73 team, who received an appropriately substantial fee for their attendance in addition to complimentary accommodation.”

The Echo understands each ‘73 player there received a £5,000 attendance fee and complimentary accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson continued: “Although the club were disappointed to learn of some comments made on social media, we greatly appreciate the effort made by all in attendance and reiterate our gratitude to all members of the ‘73 team for their outstanding service to SAFC.”