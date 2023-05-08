News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
20 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
21 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
23 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Even those who don’t like football know how great 1973 was for Sunderland

Parties, bunting, nostalgia and ceremony all took place as Sunderland celebrated its most beloved event as we reached 50 years since we won the cup.

By Tony Gillan
Published 8th May 2023, 09:50 BST- 2 min read

It’s a pity that the club has not achieved anything so laudable since 1973. The 1980 Daily Express 5-a-side Trophy triumph didn’t quite do it; ditto the emotionally charged 1989 Durham Senior Cup glory.

But it isn’t the mere absence of anything better than 1973 that makes it so special. Even SAFC’s (ahem) forthcoming glories won’t top it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People watching the game on Friday on a screen in the Fire Station will still have had sweating palms during its final 10 minutes; even though they know perfectly well how it ends.

Even if you don't like football, this was magnificent - and you know it was. PA image.Even if you don't like football, this was magnificent - and you know it was. PA image.
Even if you don't like football, this was magnificent - and you know it was. PA image.
Most Popular

Still, there must be sneering. Not everyone is besotted with football. However, I can think of no other human activity which a certain type of person could be so perversely proud to be uninterested in.

Is there anything more boring than someone repeatedly announcing how bored they are by a football. If you don’t like something, but it does you no harm – ignore it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watching the documentary Meanwhile Back in Sunderland, still on YouTube showing what May 5th 1973 really meant, makes us realise just how dim the comment “It’s only a game” really is. Paradoxically those who spout such cobblers delude themselves into an entirely erroneous feeling of superiority.

When feeling especially clever, they might utter the toe-curling: “It’s just 22 people kicking a bag of air about.” No sphere of human activity can be held in a positive light using this witless style of analysis.

Beethoven’s Fifth becomes “noise”, Hamlet is “just words that some bloke has made up” and Citizen Kane “some people pretending to be some other people”.

Ergo, football is obviously not “just 22 people kicking a bag of air about” – and Wembley 1973 is still momentous for this city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Why Sunderland's 1973 triumph stands above all others after 150 years of FA Cup ...

No one is obliged to shed salt tears every time the event is mentioned. But it remains worthy of respect and football haters would do well to remember that. The more perceptive ones already do. It remains magnificent.

Yours sincerely, E.I. Addio.

Related topics:SunderlandPeopleSAFCYouTube