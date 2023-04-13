The event on Thursday, April 27 is sponsored by the University of Sunderland and will feature a number of stalls and activities, covering workforce development courses including eSports, European Union Social Fund courses and degree apprenticeships.

The day begins with the Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club in Quinn’s Bar at 9am. The NAFESE exhibition begins 9.30am in the Montgomery Suite and includes a recruitment zone for those considering joining the forces and services, and those leaving them to embark on another career.

Exhibitors include Forces Pension Society, Sunderland Software City, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Cleveland Police, Red Sky Foundation, MedCover, McTimoney College of Chiropractic and more with over 40 in attendance.

The Stadium of Light hosts the National Armed Forces and Emergency Services Event (NAFESE) on Thursday, April 27. Picture by David Wood.

There will also be a STEM village with schools and colleges invited to attend and meet engagement teams from Sellafield Ltd.

Businesses and organisations supporting the NAFESE include Sunderland AFC, Veterans in Crisis, The Hygeia Clinic, The Coastguard Association and Pathfinder International magazine.

The university has strong links with the forces and holds the Armed Forces Covenant Gold Award, with 114 students with connections to the services.

These include former service personnel on undergraduate and postgraduate courses, foundation courses, independent learners and apprenticeships.

Poster for the event.

Simone Bedfordis associate head of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at the university and an RAF veteran.

She said: “The University of Sunderland is very proud of our connections to the armed forces. We have a dedicated team to support staff and students with the transition from the military into ‘civvy street’.

“Our Veterans and Reservists Network engages with staff and students to ensure we offer the best support to the military community at the University.”

Veterans in Crisis founder Ger Fowler said: “It’s such an honour for the city to stage the first event of this nature. The area has great ties with the armed forces and our emergency services are well respected; so it’s an ideal combination to cover both at one event.”