This included the building of a single-storey extension to the rear and side of the building at 1 Roker Avenue to provide more space for community engagement, discussion and socialising.

In addition, the plans aimed to deliver a wheelchair accessible entrance from Roker Avenue, a multi-functional meeting space and kitchen, an accessible toilet and an enlarged office area for VICS staff.

Veterans In Crisis Sunderland founder Ger Fowler.

The project had been supported by Building Design Northern (BDN), which provided its services to VICS.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved the idea.

A council decision report noted there were no objections from neighbours and that the plans would be acceptable in relation to residential and visual impacts.

The council decision report adds: “The host building is situated within a predominantly commercial area with residential flats, with a major junction adjacent to the site.

The Veterans in Crisis building, in Roker Avenue, Sunderland.

“It is a large, attractive building which is of some prominence in the local area.

“The proposed extension is, however, considered of a design and scale that would be appropriate in relation to the existing building.

“It will appear as a modern, subservient addition to the property which will not detract from, or compete with, its existing character and appearance and will not appear as intrusive at this prominent site.

“The grey/black cladding/render with windows of the same colours are considered to offer a more sleek and contemporary design element which would appear to complement the existing building.

“Given the host property’s location and distance from nearby properties it would not be considered that the extension would negatively impact the surrounding businesses or residential dwellings in respect of overshadowing or appearing overbearing”.

A design and access statement submitted with the plans last year stated the new facilities would “benefit the veterans and other community groups in the area”.

Ger Fowler, chief executive officer at VICS, has previously said the plans would “transform our ability to support Sunderland’s veterans”.