The two new shipyard-inspired Ray Lonsdale artworks to be installed in Sunderland

The South Hetton-born artist, famed for his stunning metal sculptures which include the ‘1101’ First World War soldier in Seaham, has been enjoying the success of his ‘Gan Canny’ dray and horses in Sunderland’s Keel Square .

A nod to the Vaux brewery, which once sat opposite, Ray will now see two more of his creations installed at the ‘Riverside Sunderland’ development taking shape on the former brewing site.

“The reception that Gan Canny has had since it was installed has been really humbling for me,” says Ray, who spent 14 months creating the stunning piece, and a further 19 months for the other two sculptures, which will also find their home close to the river.

The new artworks by Ray Lonsdale.

“It’s the most daunting part of creating artwork like this, when it’s time for its unveiling. Gan Canny was put in place during the pandemic, so we didn’t do a public reveal, but I am obviously delighted with the reaction since it appeared.

“I have had countless messages from people saying how it makes them feel, and it means a lot.

"And I am looking forward to seeing what people think of the other two pieces when the time comes for us to get them into position too.

"They’re designed to unlock a sense of optimism for the future, but to make people feel proud too – of the heritage of the city.”

Ray, whose family come from Sunderland, added: “It’s right and important that we celebrate the past, but that we do so with a focus on the future too.

"It’s easy to look back at what we had, but Gan Canny, and the two other pieces, will stand in a part of the city that is quickly transforming, so while they give a nod to the past this is not about dwelling on it.”

Like Gan Canny, Ray’s two other pieces will be made from corten steel.

Both recall the city's shipbuilding heritage and will be placed to overlook the River Wear, after work concludes on a number of significant new developments that are underway on the north and south side of the river.

One is a large sculpture with two shipyard workers having their lunch together and captures the mood of people in the city as the industry came to the end of its life.

The other, Launch Day, features a little girl sat with her grandfather overlooking the River Wear, hearing stories of what it was like to work in the shipyards.

“There remains so much pride in Sunderland about the city’s industrious past and the hardworking people who fuelled it, and I think that’s why these pieces seem to resonate,” said Ray.

"People connect to the emotion of losing industries, but as the city changes, they can do so with a sense of pride rather than loss, as - with the transforming landscape - comes new hope.”

A layer of oxide will form over the pieces when their surfaces are exposed to the elements, producing a ‘rust-like’ coating that helps them blend into the environment and gives a sense of age.

“Just like Gan Canny the pieces should feel like they slot seamlessly into the landscape. That they sit well alongside the new buildings that are taking shape,” said Ray.

"The blend of old and new, past and future, are really what Riverside Sunderland is about, so seeing the pieces in place will feel like a symbol of a city that can look back fondly at its past, as well as forward to its future.”