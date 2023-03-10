Underdog Washington charity makes plea for votes in film awards as deadline approaches

Niemann-Pick UK (NPUK) is campaigning at a considerable disadvantage to its much bigger rivals. It only qualifies to compete for the award by the tiniest of margins.

Although it’s a national charity, it is based in Concord, Washington and combats Niemann-Pick disease, a rare, life limiting condition.

NPUK is dedicated to helping those affected by the disease, raising awareness, providing practical and emotional support, advice and information and helping with research into potential therapies.

The charity is a finalist at the 2023 Charity Film Awards, the “world’s biggest campaign to promote cause-based films”, with their short film Invisible Manners.

The film features Lord of the Rings star Billy Boyd, comedian Isy Suttie and Bad Education actor Weruche Opia, as well as those affected by the genetic condition.

The film features scenes of Mowbray Park, music from local bands Lilliput and Badger, plus writing and direction from local filmmaker John Lee Taggart, who is also the charity’s head of communications.

John explained: “Long story short, despite being finalists NPUK finds itself in the category of charity turnover £350,000 to £5 million.

Lord of the Rings actor Billy Boyd and comedian Isy Suttie feature in the film.PA image.

"But with a turnover of £354,000, a very good or lucky year for us, this means we are up against the big boys and face an uphill battle to win.

“We can however, with Echo readers’ help, perhaps win the People's Choice Award which is based only on votes. It’s worth a try anyway.”

NPUK receives grant funding from bodies including BBC Children in Need and The National Lottery Community Fund. However, the charity receives no government aid and relies on voluntary donations to carry out their work.

They hope to win the award as it would mean increased exposure, increased awareness of the condition and the potential of a cash prize. Any prize money would go immediately back to funding support for families affected.

