Sunderland teenager's Children in Need rickshaw challenge is ready for TV screens

Alexander Walker. Picture by FRANK REID

Alexander Walker, is one of five inspirational young people who were chosen to take part in the challenge – all having been supported by BBC Children in Need funded projects.

The Rickshaw Relay was filmed over five days October – with Alexander kicking off the event at Sunderland AFC’s Stadium of Light – and ended at the Silverstone Museum, with live broadcast every morning.

Each rider took on a section of the journey, travelling through their home area visiting places which hold a particular significance for them.

Alexander Walker and Matt Baker at the Stadium of Light.

The 16-year-old’s cycling adventure took him from the Stadium of Light to Palace Green, in Durham – taking in Sunderland’s Grace House, Hylton Castle, Easingston and Sherburn – and with hundreds of people cheering him on.

Alexander, who was diagnosed with autism when he was two, is a Black Cats supporter and has been supported by the Sunderland AFC’s Foundation of Light and Grace House, who have both helped him to learn new skills and increase his confidence and independence

He was accompanied on the route by presenter Matt Baker.

Baker said: “It was an absolute privilege to ride alongside these young people during the Rickshaw Relay.

"Seeing their friends and family as well as members of the public coming out to show their support on the route, really kept us pedalling to get to each finish line.”

Alexander said: "I was so excited to be a part of this year’s Rickshaw Relay team, and to start it at Sunderland AFC was like a dream come true.

"Anyone who couldn’t make it to see the relay can tune in and watch the documentary.”

Cllr Graeme Miller, the Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "We were thrilled that BBC Children in Need chose to start this year's Rickshaw Challenge in Sunderland and both proud and delighted that Alexander was chosen to ride the first leg.

"Alexander's story is a really inspirational one.”