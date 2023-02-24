Ukrainian man living in Sunderland pleads for the world's continued support one year on from Russian invasion

Today, February 24, marks a year since Putin’s troops invaded the country in his quest to take Ukraine back under Russian control. In that time, there have been an estimated 8,000 civilian deaths with around eight million people – including some of Simon’s family – displaced and now living in other parts of Europe.

He said: “My cousin Tanya was living with her daughter Zlaka in the western city of Mykolaiv which has been under heavy Russian attack. They had been hiding in their summer garden house but they had little food and feared for their lives.

"In November they fled to Germany where they are now living as refugees. My cousin in Lviv, Iryana and her son Nykavagiv ended up fleeing to Poland but her husband Yarko was not allowed to leave and is part of the Territorial Army established to defend the city.

"I have other cousins living in the same city who’ve been unable to leave due to their 80-year-old mother, Slava, who wouldn’t be able to cope on her own. While the Russian tanks which were once close to Kyiv have now retreated, they still come under random missile attacks and there’s often the sound of air raid sirens. Even in the west of the country people are still living in fear.

"I spoke with Slava on a video call a few months back and I was in tears. She said “they’re bombing us and trying to kill us”.”

Simon, who has lived in Fulwell for 18 years and works for Northumbrian Water, spoke to me last March at the start of the conflict where he feared his family’s homeland could be overthrown by the might of the Russian Army.

Simon Cyhanko, 43, has pleaded with the world to continue to provide military support for Ukraine.

However, the resilience of Ukraine’s people coupled with the support of the west has resulted in Putin being forced to retreat and focus his efforts on the Donbas region to the East of the country.

Simon, 43, said: “At the time Putin thought the people of Ukraine would be welcoming his tanks into Kyiv within a week of the invasion but this has not materialised. He underestimated Ukrainians’ willingness to fight and resist as well as the support of the west and NATO in providing advanced weapons and aid.”

The passing of time and the spotlight of the world shifting elsewhere is something which does concern Simon.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who spent much of February meeting with European leaders and reiterating his plea for continued military support, including providing fighter jets.

Simon Cyhanko is confident Ukraine will prevail and maintain its independence.

Simon said: “Zelenskyy often talks about the need to protect our skies as this is one area we are weaker than in Russia.

"I think you can already see that a year on, there aren’t as many campaigns and donations from people and you do worry this could move to include Governments.

"We don’t need people fighting on the ground. The people of Ukraine have the heart and will to keep fighting.

"My big ask is that the west continues to provide the tools to do the job.

Simon Cyhanko has family who still live in Ukraine.

"I also ask that countries continue to impose sanctions to strangle the Russian economy, including the purchase of oil, so that this war becomes unaffordable and to continue to show love to those Ukrainians who have fled their country and are now living as refugees.”

During a public address to the nation on Tuesday, February 21, Putin showed no signs of withdrawing his troops, instead focusing on his continued propaganda and his mantra it is west who have created the conflict.

Simon is “more confident than ever” his homeland will prevail.