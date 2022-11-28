Kindhearted Sunderland trio team up to provide help and donations to Ukrainian refugees

Businessman Darren Naylor was joined by Ryhope councillor Usman Ali in delivering boxes of items including toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, shower gel and sanitary products to the refugee support group, Sunderland for Ukraine.

Darren, 57, donated his own money to buy the products, while Cllr Ali, 38, donated his councillors’ allowance, fulfilling a pledge he made during his election campaign to support charitable causes.

Cllr Ali said: “I’m already part of the Black, Asian and minority ethnic network and I’ve met refugees from Ukraine. Many of these people arrived here with literally the clothes they had on their back and are in need of essential items such as these.

"We are a designated City of Sanctuary and so hopefully this will help show refugees arriving in Sunderland that they’re welcome.”

Darren, who owns Seaham Leisure Ltd, added: “It’s terrible to see the situation these people are in and being in Europe, it just seems that bit closer to home and I wanted to do something to help.

"It’s very important to show these people they’re welcome.”

Katarzyna Posnik receives donations of toiletries for Ukrainian families from local businessman Darren Naylor and Cllr Usman Ali.

Sunderland for Ukraine was set up by Katarzyna Posnik, who grew up in Poland but has lived in Sunderland for 17 years. The help group, based at Hope Vineyard Church in Hendon, relies entirely on donations and provides refugees with food, warm clothing and toiletries.

She said: “Refugees have been arriving with very little, maybe one bag, and many of them chose to bring photographs of their loved ones rather than clothing. Donations such as this are vital and we’re really grateful.

"At the start of the war we were getting lots of donations but now, not so much.”

The support group also hosts courses to help the refugees settle in the city and “hopefully find work”.

Katarzyna Posnik, founder of support group Sunderland for Ukraine, receives donations for Ukrainian families thanks to the help of local businessman Darren Naylor, Cllr Usman Ali, Mayor Alison Smith and husband and Consort David Smith.

Katarzyna added: “It’s very difficult for people settling here as the culture is so different. We’ve been running child-care and adult-care courses for people as well as English lessons.

"Some of the refugees are very well qualified. We have doctors and nurses who would like to work in the NHS but obviously need to overcome the language barrier.”

The donation was set up by the Mayor Of Sunderland, Cllr Alison Smith, who was “so impressed” after visiting one of the training sessions at the church that she spoke to local businesses about what they could do to help.

She said: “I spoke with Katarzyna and she said there was a real shortage of toiletries. I then spoke with Cllr Ali and Darren and they were only too keen to help. It’s extremely important that we open up our doors and make people welcome.”

Church pastor Phil Conn added: “It’s part of the church’s mission to open up our doors to people in need. Many people in Sunderland have opened up their homes for Ukrainian refugees and as a city we should be proud of how we have welcomed people in need.”

