The donation centre marks a milestone for the charity as it will be the 30th of its kind to open in the UK. The venue offers affordable items which promote sustainability and upcycling, while also offering value for money and acting as a community hub.

The centre will complement the Salvation Army’s existing high street shops in Blandford Street, Sunderland and Church street, Seaham. It also creates a volunteering centre for people who want to offer support and become part of the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will become the charity’s only donation centre between Middlesbrough and Edinburgh and the most northerly in England.

From left, store manager Leanne Cavanagh, Maj David Burns and assistant manager Susanne Hart cut the ribbon to officially open the Salvation Army donation centre Hylton Park.

The Sunderland centre offers members of the public easy access and parking, so it is perfect for popping in and dropping off all kinds of donations. There is also a free furniture collection service.

It offers opportunities for volunteers to gain valuable retail and business experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leanne Cavanagh is manager of the new centre. She has previously worked at the Salvation Army’s Sunderland and Seaham charity shops for 20 years,

She said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support and enthusiasm shown and we cannot wait to welcome everyone through our doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newly opened Salvation Army donation centre at Hylton Retail Park.

“We want to get the message out there that the donation centre is all about community and affordability. Right now we are looking for furniture donations so please get in touch with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always worked in high street shops and with the donation centre I’ve now got a bigger opportunity to give more to the community and volunteers. I’m not just creating a charity store, I want to build a community hub.

“Working with the local Salvation Army, customers and volunteers, we are already looking at lots of ideas such as knitting corners and coffee mornings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the current cost-of-living crisis, thousands of people are expected to turn to the Salvation Army for help this winter in over 650 communities across the UK.

There are quality used goods at the new Salvation Army premises at Hylton Retail Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more and contact the store, email [email protected]