Sunderland care home marks Armistice Day with emotional recital by 90-year-old resident

Residents at the city’s Hylton View Care Home held a two-minute silence and recital to mark Armstice Day on Friday, November 11. The event had an emotional ending when 90-year-old Jim Fox recited The Kohima Epitaph.

Jim was in the the Salvation Army band, said activities coordinator Gretel Woods, and he told her it would be a great honour to recite the poems as “it meant so much to him and made him quite emotional”.

Jim Fox, right, has been praised for his delivery of the poems on Armistice Day. Picture: Gretel Woods.

He also recited For the Fallen, by Laurence Binyon.

Gretel added: “He is 90 years old and did a fantastic job, he knew every word. He was heard revising them for a few days leading up to the service.”

On Remembrance Sunday, Sunderland will pay tribute at the city’s annual Remembrance Parade and Service at the War Memorial in Burdon Road.