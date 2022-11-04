Sunderland Remembrance Sunday parade and service details confirmed for 2022

As in previous years, 4th Regiment will be providing two field guns to be fired from the terrace in Mowbray Park to signal the start of the two-minute silence at 11am.This will be followed by the annual wreath laying around the War Memorial and on the Brothers in Arms memorial wall, which was. The wall was built with funds raised by the group to provide a permanent tribute to those who have lost their lives in active service and training since the end of World War Two.The parade will end in a march past of veterans and serving members of Her Majesty's Forces. The salute will be taken by Lt Col ME Brocklesby RA. and the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillorr Alison Smith from the steps of the Museum in Borough Road.The Mayor said: "Remembrance Sunday has always been an important opportunity for the whole city to come together to pay tribute to all those who fought in conflicts past and present and those who gave up their lives for their country."I'm really pleased that we're all able to come together in person to pay tribute to all those involved in past conflicts, as well as honouring the servicemen and women of today and letting them know how much we value what they do and appreciate the sacrifices they make on our behalf. But I would also encourage people to think about going to one of the many local Remembrance Services and Parades in communities across our city."Anyone planning to attend is advised to dress warmly and be in place by 10.15 am.