Sunderland Remembrance Sunday parade and service details confirmed for 2022
Serving armed forces personnel, veterans, civic leaders and members of the public are to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday after details were confirmed for the 2022 commemorations.
The parade will set off from the top of Burdon Road at 10.35am, led by The Royal Signals Northern Band and the Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band, before the service takes place at the city’s War Memorial.The 4th Regiment Royal Artillery, Household Mounted Cavalry and crew members from Sunderland's affiliated warship, HMS Anson, are among the regiments taking part.
As in previous years, 4th Regiment will be providing two field guns to be fired from the terrace in Mowbray Park to signal the start of the two-minute silence at 11am.This will be followed by the annual wreath laying around the War Memorial and on the Brothers in Arms memorial wall, which was. The wall was built with funds raised by the group to provide a permanent tribute to those who have lost their lives in active service and training since the end of World War Two.The parade will end in a march past of veterans and serving members of Her Majesty's Forces. The salute will be taken by Lt Col ME Brocklesby RA. and the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillorr Alison Smith from the steps of the Museum in Borough Road.The Mayor said: "Remembrance Sunday has always been an important opportunity for the whole city to come together to pay tribute to all those who fought in conflicts past and present and those who gave up their lives for their country."I'm really pleased that we're all able to come together in person to pay tribute to all those involved in past conflicts, as well as honouring the servicemen and women of today and letting them know how much we value what they do and appreciate the sacrifices they make on our behalf. But I would also encourage people to think about going to one of the many local Remembrance Services and Parades in communities across our city."Anyone planning to attend is advised to dress warmly and be in place by 10.15 am.
Parking is available within the city centre. Further details can be found at: www.sunderland.gov.uk/car-parks. Due to the development of the former Civic Centre site, the Civic Centre Car Park is no longer available for parking.
Two public viewing screens, one on Borough Road and the other on Burdon Road, will provide views of both the service and the parade.
Access to the disabled platform next to the War Memorial is available from 9.30am. Burdon Road and Park Road will both be closed from 9am until approximately 2pm.The service and parade will also be live-streamed on the Sunderland, UK Facebook page for those who prefer to watch it from home.Remembrance Services are also being held in Easington Lane, Fencehouses, Houghton, Ryhope, Silksworth, South Hylton, Fatfield in Washington and Washington Village and people may prefer to attend a local service rather than the one in the city centre.Armistice Day is also being commemorated in Sunderland with a two-minute silence at 11am on Friday, November 11, to mark the Armistice that ended the First World War. The start of the silence will be signalled by maroons fired from Mowbray Park.City landmarks including Northern Spire Bridge, Penshaw Monument, Hylton Castle, Fulwell Mill, the White Lighthouse at Seaburn, Keel Square and High Street West, will be lit red in the evening from Armistice Day from Friday, November 11 until Remembrance Sunday.