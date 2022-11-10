Davey Ashfield, originally from Shiney Row but now living in Devon, was inspired to write two books after visiting the Tommy statue in Seaham for the first time during an outing with his sister in September.

Tommy’s Last Wish is aimed at 6-11 year-olds. A picture book, Zhara’s Christmas Wish, is a simpler version of the same story for 3-5 year-olds. Tommy’s wish has is to see his daughter again, which gives him and little Zhara something in common.

Both books are illustrated by Davey’s old school friend Terry Greenwell. Davey says Tommy’s creator, sculptor Ray Lonsdale, is “quite chuffed” with the books.

Author Davey Ashfield's Christmas books bring Tommy to life.

Davey, 67 and his wife Francine to whom the books are dedicated, have applied to take refugees into their Devon home, which provided further inspiration for the stories.

Tommy’s Last Wish has broad references including the coalfields, Grace Darling, refugees, the RNLI, Strictly Come Dancing and Tommy’s amusing memories of the 1914 football match in no man’s land (Tommy claims that Germany won on penalties).

Also referenced are two other Seaham statues, The Brothers (the three miners) and The Coxswain, which is also by Ray Lonsdale.

Davey, retired from the oils and gas industry, is author of a string of other books with Wearside themes.

Davey Ashfield with the books which were illustrated by his friend Terry Greenwell.

He said: “I woke up in the middle of the night with this idea of what might happen if Tommy came alive. My wife and I had applied to take in some Afghan refugees here in Devon.

“Refugees were on my mind and I thought of a story of a little girl who was lost and miserable on Christmas Eve. Her only friend was the statue and she was crying because her daddy was stuck in a war zone.

“I came up with this idea of Tommy coming to life and helping her get her daddy back. My wife is an early years teacher and she thought thought it was great.

Tommy is the star of both books. Picture by Frank Reid.

“I wrote it more about remembrance and trying to explain the horror of war, as well as a nice Christmas story.”