It may be a almost a year since Russia invaded Ukraine but the plight of the near three million refugees who fled the country, many of whom are children, as well as the millions who remained, has not been forgotten by staff at the University of Sunderland.

The University has joined forces with local charity Sunderland for Ukraine to organise the sponsored event to virtually travel the 2,500 km from Sunderland to Kyiv.

A large proportion of the money raised will be used to provide an electric generator for a school in Ukraine, allowing it to continue to operate despite the uncertainty of electricity supplies in certain parts of the country due to the ongoing conflict.

Money raised will also be used to supply other aid such as medical kits and school equipment.

Staff and students have been using the university’s CitySpace gym to walk, cycle, row and swim the distance, with the gym offering seven days free membership to anyone taking part.

Helping to organise the initiative is career development consultant Rob Hunt who said: “We hope to raise at least £2,500, the cost of a large generator suitable for a school, along with other aid items.

(left to right) Kevin Ludlow, Sport Fitness and Wellness Manager at CitySpace Gym, Rob Hunt, University Career Development Consultant, Rowan Sample, Sport Fitness and Wellness Assistant, Katarzyna Posnik, founder of Sunderland for Ukraine, and participants Peter Holmes, Debbie Cox and Sarah Prior ahead of the Sunderland to Ukraine challenge. Picture: DAVID WOOD

“We’re asking for those taking part to raise at least £1 per km and hope that together we’ll reach 2500 km - the distance to Kyiv from Sunderland.”

Sunderland for Ukraine was founded in April 2022 by Katarzyna Posnik. The charity supports Ukrainian families in Sunderland and surrounding areas and those who are helping directly with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Katarzyna said: “Many people are making new year pledges for a health kick. Ukrainians in contrast just hope to make it through the winter.

Rob Hunt, career development consultant from the University of Sunderland (right) with Katarzyna Posink, founder of Sunderland for Ukraine, and Rowan Sample, Sport Fitness and Wellness Assistant at CitySpace Gym. Picture: DAVID WOOD

“We would like to harness those New Year health kicks to help Ukrainians get generators for heat and electricity.”

Sunderland for Ukraine has so far raised over £4,000 from various fundraising events as well as sending five vans with humanitarian aid directly to Ukraine.