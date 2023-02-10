Bradley Lowery at his beloved Stadium of Light

The Bradley Lowery Foundation is hosting a celebrity football match at the home of the Black Cats on May 8, 2023.

Bradley Lowery was six years old when he passed away on July 7, 2017, following a battle with neuroblastoma cancer.

The football-mad youngster inspired legions of fundraisers with his never-ending positivity and kindness towards other children, even while fighting his own illness.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation, set up to help remember him, works to support other unwell children with their own fundraising campaigns for treatment and equipment.

The foundation chose the Foundation of Light to also be part of the celebrity match in his honour, so profits made will be split equally between the two charities.

The match kicks off at 1pm and a whole host of big names have agreed to take part.

Players confirmed so far include:

Micky Gray

Chris Hughes

Owen Warner

Yung Filly

Calum Best

Jamie O’Hara

Jake Wood

Dan Osborne

Sam Bailey

Sharky

Billy Brown

Dean Gaffney

Man Like Haks

Ian Holloway

Tom Thurgoose

Matt Lapinskas

Tickets will be sold using the Ticketmaster system, with primary tickets available in the West Stand at a cost of £12 for adults and £6 for concessions. car parking at a cost of £10.