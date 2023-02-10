Big names line up to take part in Sunderland Stadium of Light charity match in memory of Bradley Lowery
Celebrities will be taking to the pitch at the Stadium of Light in memory of Bradley Lowery.
The Bradley Lowery Foundation is hosting a celebrity football match at the home of the Black Cats on May 8, 2023.
Brave Bradley, of Blackhall, was just six years old when he passed away on July 7, 2017, following a battle with neuroblastoma cancer.
The football-mad youngster inspired legions of fundraisers with his never-ending positivity and kindness towards other children, even while fighting his own illness.
The Bradley Lowery Foundation, set up to help remember him, works to support other unwell children with their own fundraising campaigns for treatment and equipment.
The foundation chose the Foundation of Light to also be part of the celebrity match in his honour, so profits made will be split equally between the two charities.
The match kicks off at 1pm and a whole host of big names have agreed to take part.
Players confirmed so far include:
Micky Gray
Chris Hughes
Owen Warner
Yung Filly
Calum Best
Jamie O’Hara
Jake Wood
Dan Osborne
Sam Bailey
Sharky
Billy Brown
Dean Gaffney
Man Like Haks
Ian Holloway
Tom Thurgoose
Matt Lapinskas
Tickets will be sold using the Ticketmaster system, with primary tickets available in the West Stand at a cost of £12 for adults and £6 for concessions. car parking at a cost of £10.
Visit the safc.com e-ticketing site to purchase.