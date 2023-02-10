More than 22,000 people are now known to have died following two earthquakes – the first 7.8 and the second 7.5 on the Richter scale – close to the border between the two countries which caused thousands of buildings to collapse and has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless.

Freezing temperatures are hampering rescue efforts as well as leading to life-threatening conditions for people either unable or afraid to return to their homes.

After watching the harrowing scenes on television, Philadelphia Cricket and Community Club chairman Malcolm Pratt said he feels compelled to use the Houghton-based club to help.

Malcolm, 82, said: “The scenes on TV show just how terrible the situation is in Turkey and Syria. The conditions are dreadful and it’s unbearable to see young children and families living on the streets and huddling around fires to keep warm."

This time last year (February 2022) Malcolm opened the club house as a collection point for people displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and he now wants to set up something similar to help those impacted by the earthquake.

He said: “We collected 120 bags of essential items such as warm clothing and toiletries as well as £230 of cash. It’s pretty clear people in Turkey and Syria now also need our help.”

Following the devastation of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, Philadelphia Cricket and Community Club chairman Malcolm Pratt wants to use the club house as a collection point for aid. Photo by YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images

Following the Ukraine collection the money was donated to the British Red Cross and the items handed over to a donation point in Newcastle – one of many who were sending lorries of aid to the Ukraine border.

Malcolm said: “I’ve contacted the British Red Cross but at the moment they’re only taking donations of money. I was amazed by the reaction of people to the Ukraine collection and I’m sure they would help once again, but we need to know a donation point to send the items before we can start our collection.

"Time is obviously of the essence and these people urgently need our help.”

A woman walks by the rubble of a collapsed building. Photo by YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images

Malcolm has asked anyone who knows where collected items for Turkey and Syria can be donated to contact him by email at [email protected] or by calling 0191 3890484.