Touching anonymous gift left in Sunderland park is found by grieving family

Barbara McStravick was walking her dog Murphy, along with her mother Donna and sister Geraldine in Backhouse Park, when she noticed a white envelope with the words “Please Open Me” written on it.

The family is mourning the loss of Barbara’s Uncle Kieran, her dad Gerard’s brother, who had died three days earlier. Not knowing what to expect, Barbara opened the envelope to find a short letter and a £20 note.

The letter said: “Thank you for opening this. Today would have been my lovely mam’s birthday. She passed away earlier this year having had a very loved and happy life.

“She would have loved nothing more than for you to have a nice day today. So please take this as her birthday gift. Treat yourself or someone you love to a little something nice. Make your day count in a way that makes you happy. God bless. X X X.”

Whoever wrote the letter wanted to spread a little happiness and has certainly succeeded. Barbara was very touched and became quite emotional.

Barbara, of Silksworth, showed the letter to her dad who contacted the Echo to share a beautiful little story.

She said: “We were walking round Backhouse Park on Saturday morning. I was with my mam and my sister. We were walking the dog and I spotted the envelope. It said ‘Please Open Me’.

“You sometimes see painted stones and little crocheted things. I thought there was going to be something like that inside.

“I opened it and I nearly burst into tears. My uncle had died on the Wednesday, so when I read that I just thought ‘That’s lovely’. It was a little weird to see something like that at that time.”

Barbara still has the £20 gift and is to spend it in a way she feels the anonymous letter writer would approve of.

She added: “My parents are over visiting from Northern Ireland at the minute, so my intention is to buy some flowers ready for them when they go home.”