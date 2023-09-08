News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Touching anonymous gift left in Sunderland park is found by grieving family

A woman was presented with a touching gift by someone she may never meet, just days after losing her uncle.
By Tony Gillan
Published 8th Sep 2023, 16:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 16:12 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Barbara McStravick was walking her dog Murphy, along with her mother Donna and sister Geraldine in Backhouse Park, when she noticed a white envelope with the words “Please Open Me” written on it.

The family is mourning the loss of Barbara’s Uncle Kieran, her dad Gerard’s brother, who had died three days earlier. Not knowing what to expect, Barbara opened the envelope to find a short letter and a £20 note.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The letter said: “Thank you for opening this. Today would have been my lovely mam’s birthday. She passed away earlier this year having had a very loved and happy life.

Barbara McStravick was touched by what she found in the envelope in Backhouse Park. Sunderland Echo image.Barbara McStravick was touched by what she found in the envelope in Backhouse Park. Sunderland Echo image.
Barbara McStravick was touched by what she found in the envelope in Backhouse Park. Sunderland Echo image.
Most Popular

“She would have loved nothing more than for you to have a nice day today. So please take this as her birthday gift. Treat yourself or someone you love to a little something nice. Make your day count in a way that makes you happy. God bless. X X X.”

Whoever wrote the letter wanted to spread a little happiness and has certainly succeeded. Barbara was very touched and became quite emotional.

Barbara, of Silksworth, showed the letter to her dad who contacted the Echo to share a beautiful little story.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “We were walking round Backhouse Park on Saturday morning. I was with my mam and my sister. We were walking the dog and I spotted the envelope. It said ‘Please Open Me’.

Whoever wrote the letter just wanted to spread a little happiness.Whoever wrote the letter just wanted to spread a little happiness.
Whoever wrote the letter just wanted to spread a little happiness.

“You sometimes see painted stones and little crocheted things. I thought there was going to be something like that inside.

“I opened it and I nearly burst into tears. My uncle had died on the Wednesday, so when I read that I just thought ‘That’s lovely’. It was a little weird to see something like that at that time.”

Barbara still has the £20 gift and is to spend it in a way she feels the anonymous letter writer would approve of.

Read More
Washington 'F' Pit Museum’s ‘Coal Face’ exhibition captures mining spirit
Barbara McStravick found the envelope and its contents while out walking with Murphy in Backhouse Park. Sunderland Echo image.Barbara McStravick found the envelope and its contents while out walking with Murphy in Backhouse Park. Sunderland Echo image.
Barbara McStravick found the envelope and its contents while out walking with Murphy in Backhouse Park. Sunderland Echo image.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added: “My parents are over visiting from Northern Ireland at the minute, so my intention is to buy some flowers ready for them when they go home.”

Hopefully the letter writer will read this story.

Related topics:Sunderland