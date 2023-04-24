The Silksworth Heritage Group urgently needs younger people to take over the running of it.

The May meeting could be the last if no-one steps forward, said current chairman Anne Herrington who has been one of the officials for 36 years.

She’s been there since the start

“I am coming up for 86 years old and I have either been chair or vice chair in all that time.”

Membership levels are encouraging and SHG often holds talks on topics such as Pyrex or Beamish, but no-one has shown an interest in taking over the running of the group.

It also holds outings, and used to hold exhibitions of its vast collection of photographs.

And then there’s the monthly meetings which always pull in a crowd.

"We have had up to 30 people coming along to our monthly meetings and we normally get 20, but no-one will take over as chairman,” said Anne.

The next meeting could be the last

If nothing changes, the next meeting – on Wednesday, May 15, at Silksworth Community Centre from 1.30pm, would be the last.

SHG has preserved and shared fantastic photos and memories of the area for 36 years.

Its Facebook page is packed with pictures of people and sights through the decades and has more than 1,300 followers.

It even gets interest from expats in Australia, South Africa and Russia.

Best-selling author Glenda is a big fan

"We reply to all their questions on email but they can’t come to meetings and help us out,” said Anne.

Author Glenda Young, who is best known for her sagas filled with drama, tragedy and romance, has often given the monthly talk at the group.

She said: “It's hugely important to not only remember but also to celebrate our heritage and history. I sincerely hope that Silksworth Heritage Group will preserved for future generations to enjoy and to learn from."

To support the group, contact Anne on (0191) 5201892 or visit the group’s Facebook page at Silksworth Heritage Group.

People can also turn up at the meeting on May 15 to find out more.

