News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Northern Lights tonight: how to see them
8 minutes ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
55 minutes ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
2 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
3 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist

Fear for future of Sunderland history society Silksworth Heritage Group, which faces closure if no one can help

A Sunderland history group could be forced out of existence in less than a month unless a new generation of officials can be found.

By Chris Cordner
Published 24th Apr 2023, 09:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 09:51 BST

The Silksworth Heritage Group urgently needs younger people to take over the running of it.

The May meeting could be the last if no-one steps forward, said current chairman Anne Herrington who has been one of the officials for 36 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She’s been there since the start

Anne Herrington who is hoping to find new members and officials for the Silksworth Heritage Group.Anne Herrington who is hoping to find new members and officials for the Silksworth Heritage Group.
Anne Herrington who is hoping to find new members and officials for the Silksworth Heritage Group.
Most Popular

“I am coming up for 86 years old and I have either been chair or vice chair in all that time.”

Membership levels are encouraging and SHG often holds talks on topics such as Pyrex or Beamish, but no-one has shown an interest in taking over the running of the group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Read more: When Prince Charles came to Crowtree

It also holds outings, and used to hold exhibitions of its vast collection of photographs.

Anne Herrington is appealing for people to run Silksworth Heritage Group.Anne Herrington is appealing for people to run Silksworth Heritage Group.
Anne Herrington is appealing for people to run Silksworth Heritage Group.

And then there’s the monthly meetings which always pull in a crowd.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have had up to 30 people coming along to our monthly meetings and we normally get 20, but no-one will take over as chairman,” said Anne.

The next meeting could be the last

If nothing changes, the next meeting – on Wednesday, May 15, at Silksworth Community Centre from 1.30pm, would be the last.

One example of the excellent pieces of history belonging to the Silksworth Heritage Group.One example of the excellent pieces of history belonging to the Silksworth Heritage Group.
One example of the excellent pieces of history belonging to the Silksworth Heritage Group.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SHG has preserved and shared fantastic photos and memories of the area for 36 years.

Its Facebook page is packed with pictures of people and sights through the decades and has more than 1,300 followers.

It even gets interest from expats in Australia, South Africa and Russia.

Best-selling author Glenda is a big fan

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A piece of Silksworth history shared by Anne Herrington.A piece of Silksworth history shared by Anne Herrington.
A piece of Silksworth history shared by Anne Herrington.

"We reply to all their questions on email but they can’t come to meetings and help us out,” said Anne.

Author Glenda Young, who is best known for her sagas filled with drama, tragedy and romance, has often given the monthly talk at the group.

She said: “It's hugely important to not only remember but also to celebrate our heritage and history. I sincerely hope that Silksworth Heritage Group will preserved for future generations to enjoy and to learn from."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To support the group, contact Anne on (0191) 5201892 or visit the group’s Facebook page at Silksworth Heritage Group.

People can also turn up at the meeting on May 15 to find out more.

Anne Herrington from the Silksworth Heritage Group.Anne Herrington from the Silksworth Heritage Group.
Anne Herrington from the Silksworth Heritage Group.
A piece of Silksworth history.A piece of Silksworth history.
A piece of Silksworth history.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Author Glenda Young is urging people to back the Silksworth Heritage Group.Author Glenda Young is urging people to back the Silksworth Heritage Group.
Author Glenda Young is urging people to back the Silksworth Heritage Group.
Pyrex in 1981. It has been one of the topics under discussion at the Silksworth Heritage Group's monthly talks.Pyrex in 1981. It has been one of the topics under discussion at the Silksworth Heritage Group's monthly talks.
Pyrex in 1981. It has been one of the topics under discussion at the Silksworth Heritage Group's monthly talks.
Related topics:SunderlandFacebookPeople