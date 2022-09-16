TikTok star who champions awareness of Tourettes could be hours away from a national title

Evie Field, from Durham, has made the shortlist of the National Diversity Awards where she is listed in the Positive Role Model Disability category.

The awards attracted more than 72,000 nominations and the grand finale is tonight in the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral.

Evie, 21, who has more than 15 million followers on TikTok and more than 550 million likes, as well as 668,000 followers on YouTube, said she was ‘excited’ and can’t wait for the finale.

It has been a whirlwind year for Evie who shares her experiences of a daily struggle with tics and seizures from Functional Neurological Disorder on social media under the names of This Trippy Hippie and Evie Meg.

One attack felt as if lightning was coursing through her body, she said. Another severe tic episode left her struggling for breath.

Millions of people watched another of Evie's posts where she involuntarily hit herself over the head with a rolling pin. It was pain, the like of which you just can't describe, she said afterwards.

She gave a speech to the EU Commission in Luxembourg in May and was at the Brit Awards as a guest of You Tube who she has been working with.

She has done book signings, and appeared on CBBC and other media channels to tell her story.

She has also produced a book called My Nonidentical Twin.

Evie, from Durham, was a top gymnast in 2011 and 2012 when she became a British champion but injury ended her hopes of going further.

Worse was to follow and by the time Evie was 15, she began to suffer mental health issues while she was still at secondary school.

She was paralysed for six weeks but fought back and used social media to tell her story.