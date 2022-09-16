Penshaw Monument, Northern Spire Bridge, Hylton Castle, The Beacon of Light, the lighthouse at Cliffe Park, Fulwell Mill, Market Square, Keel Square and High Street West will all be lit up purple from dusk.

Sunderland will also join the nation in observing a National Moment of Reflection at 8pm on Sunday.

Cllr Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "Her Majesty The Queen has played a huge role in the life of this country and touched the hearts of many people in Sunderland during her visits to the city.

"Lighting landmarks in her honour is just one of the ways we are remembering the extraordinary life of Queen Elizabeth II. I hope it will remind people across the city to pause and take a moment to remember Her Majesty and also think of the Royal Family at this very sad time."

A Choral Evensong and Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving for The Queen will take place at Sunderland Minster at 4.30pm on Sunday 18 September.

Members of the public are welcome to come along to the service and pay their respects.

Anyone who wishes to lay flowers is still welcome to place floral tributes near bandstand at Mowbray Park until Tuesday, September 20. People are reminded this area is for flowers only.

Residents also have until 5pm on Tuesday to sign one of the books of condolence that have been opened at City Hall, Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, Washington Town Centre Library, The Hetton Centre and Houghton Library and Sunderland Minster.

They are available for people to sign during each venue's standard opening hours and will be closed for the bank holiday on Monday 19 September.

Meanwhile, the queue to reach the Queen’s coffin took some mourners more than nine hours to complete but many said the long wait was worth it.

At one point during the second night of the Queen’s lying in state, those lining up in the queue which hugged the south banks of the River Thames were told the wait time had swelled to 14 hours.