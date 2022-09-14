Sunderland Minster service to honour and remember life of Queen Elizabeth II

The service will take place on Sunday, September 18 at 4.30pm, when the Mayor joins Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear and other civic guests, as well as members of the public to pay their respects.

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II passed away last Thursday, September 8, with her state funeral set to take place at Westminster Abbey, in London, on Monday, September 19.

Sunderland Minster

Minster Priest, Revd Dr Andrew C Dowsett, said: "Her Majesty The Queen touched the hearts of so many people in Sunderland during her 70-year reign and I would like to invite the city’s residents to come along and give thanks for her incredible life at this service on Sunday afternoon.

"This is an opportunity for the people of Sunderland to come along and pay their respects during the service, and afterwards for private prayer."

The Minster will remain open until 7pm for private prayer and reflection, and for opportunity to write in the book of condolence, ahead of a National Moment of Reflection scheduled to take place at 8pm.

Anyone who wishes to lay flowers is welcome to bring floral tributes to the bandstand at Mowbray Park where flowers will remain in place until Tuesday 20 September.

The council has stressed this is for flowers only and floral tributes will be checked daily and any that are wilting or dead will be removed.

Residents can also pay personal tributes by signing one of the books of condolence that have been opened at City Hall, Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, Washington Town Centre Library, The Hetton Centre and Houghton Library and Sunderland Minster.

They are available for people to sign during each venue's standard opening hours (closed bank holiday) until 5pm on Tuesday 20 September.

People can also pay their respects on the online book of condolence at www.royal.gov.uk