Floral tributes grow as Sunderland continues to pay its respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Floral tributes are continuing to grow as Sunderland pays its respects to Queen Elizabeth II following her passing.

By Echo Reporter
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:34 pm

Flowers along with heartfelt messages thanking the country’s longest-reigning monarch for her service to the nation have been placed at the bandstand in the city’s Mowbray Park.

A Paddington Bear figure was also laid among the flowers, celebrating the Platinum Jubilee sketch in which the loveable figure from children’s TV featured alongside the Queen as part of the celebrations for her 70 years as Sovereign.

Books of condolence remain open for people to sign at various points across the city.

Floral tributes let at Mowbray Park for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

And people can also leave messages and tributes via our online book of condolence. Click here to do so.

This floral tribute for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II carried a message from Fulwell Junior School.
This floral tribute thanked Queen Elizabeth II for her 'loyal, dedicated and devoted service'.
A picture of Queen Elizabeth among floral tributes at Mowbray Park.
A Paddington Bear figure among Mowbray Park floral tributes for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
A selection of the Mowbray Park floral tributes left for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
'Thank you for devoting your whole life to serve our great country' was the message on this Mowbray Park floral tribute for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
