Floral tributes grow as Sunderland continues to pay its respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Floral tributes are continuing to grow as Sunderland pays its respects to Queen Elizabeth II following her passing.
Flowers along with heartfelt messages thanking the country’s longest-reigning monarch for her service to the nation have been placed at the bandstand in the city’s Mowbray Park.
A Paddington Bear figure was also laid among the flowers, celebrating the Platinum Jubilee sketch in which the loveable figure from children’s TV featured alongside the Queen as part of the celebrations for her 70 years as Sovereign.
Books of condolence remain open for people to sign at various points across the city.
And people can also leave messages and tributes via our online book of condolence. Click here to do so.