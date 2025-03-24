"I think it's great to see fans wanting to help save lives and these kits do just that” - the words of Tanya Brown, mother of Connor Brown, the Sunderland teenager who tragically died after being stabbed on a night out in the city.

Connor, from Farringdon, was just 18-years-old when he was stabbed to death in Sunderland City Centre in February 2019.

The bleed kits are to be carried on SAFC supporters' away trip coaches. | National World/Connor Brown Trust.

In December of the same year, Leighton Barrass, who was 20 at the time was jailed for life for his murder.

Following Connor’s tragic death, his parents Simon and Tanya set up the Connor Brown Trust to educate the city’s youngsters about the devastating consequences of knife crime.

Part of the Trust’s campaigning has been to see potentially life-saving bleed kits installed across the city and they have now teamed up with Sunderland AFC supporters’ branches to install the kits on away game trip coaches.

Simon and Tanya Brown. | Sunderland Echo

Tanya said: "Bleed kits can make all the difference to someone with a catastrophic bleed.

"It's great to see fans wanting to help save lives and these kits do just that.

"Since we started this project they've been used to stem bleeding, two people are alive because of the kits."

The kits, which contain an image of Connor along with instructions of how to use them, will be carried on 12 coaches which are used by the supporters’ branches on away trips.

Connor Brown was just 18 when he died. | Submitted

Cath Reid, secretary of the branch liaison council, said: "These kits aren't just for knife crime, it could just be an accident and that's why we want them to not just to keep our fans safe but anyone else who needs them."

In conjunction with Sunderland City Council, the Trust has now installed 30 bleed kits across the city, the latest of which was installed at Hetton Lyons Country Park.

Speaking following its installation, Connor’s dad Simon said: “In the first moments of any incident speed is vital to getting the patient the assistance they need and this is where the bleed kits come into their own.

“The more of these kits we get out in our city the safer people will hopefully feel."

Bleed kits can be used to give vital care and attention to a patient in those first few minutes before the emergency services arrive, potentially saving their life.

The kits cost £108 each and the 12 for away games buses have been paid for by the Sunderland AFC Former Players Association.