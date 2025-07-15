The five Sunderland parks recognised amongst the best in the country

The teams who keep our parks tidy have been thanked as five Sunderland parks are recognised amongst the best in the country.

Councillor Lindsey Leonard, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero (bottom right) with staff from Durham Wildlife Trust, Sunderland City Council's Environmental Services Team and Springboard Adventure at Hetton Lyons Country Park, one of five Sunderland parks to have been awarded prestigious green flags | Submitted

Barnes Park, Hetton Lyons Country Park, Roker Park, Mowbray Park, and Herrington Country Park once again received coveted Green Flags in recognition of achieving the international quality award for parks and green spaces.

They are among 2,250 parks and green spaces in the UK to achieve the award, which is seen as the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Councillor Lindsey Leonard, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero, said: "It's brilliant that our beautiful parks and green spaces have once again being recognised as being up there with the best.

"We know that our residents really value and rely on having these fantastic parks and green spaces on their doorsteps and they get well used all year round.

"Having five parks awarded green flag status is a real testament to the tireless effort our teams put into looking after our parks all year round to keep them looking their best."

Sunderland's parks have been receiving Green Flag awards for a number of years. In 2005, the former colliery spoil heap that was transformed into Herrington Country Park won its first award, and it has achieved awards every year since.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “Congratulations to everyone involved in these parks who have worked tirelessly to ensure that they achieve the high standards required for the Green Flag Award.

Hetton Lyons Country Park - one of five Sunderland parks to have been awarded a prestigious green flag by Keep Britain Tidy | Submitted

"Quality parks and green spaces like this make the country a heathier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest.

"Crucially, these parks are vital green spaces for communities in Sunderland to enjoy nature, and during the ongoing cost of living crisis are a free and safe space for families to socialise. They also provide important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space."

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.