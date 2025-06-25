A review is being undertaken to address major concerns over anti-social behaviour at one of Sunderland’s biggest parks, including the mutilation of rabbits and other wildlife.

Barnes Park has been in the spotlight over the past few weeks following a spate of reports in connection with the killing of animals in the park, as well as other incidents of antisocial behaviour.

Steps are being taken to address anti-social behaviour in Barnes Park following reports of mutilated rabbits.

Last week, Sunderland City Council's Law Enforcement Team released footage of youths filmed on off-road bikes they were looking to trace in connection to the reported killing of wildlife in the park.

The council believes those youth are responsible for the killings and is working closely with Northumbria Police on the incident.

Local councillors say they have received reports from concerned residents who have seen the remains of dead rabbits and birds in the park in recent weeks, reports of arson and drug taking, as well as vandals targeting the park’s toilets.

The police investigation remains ongoing and the council has urged parents to be aware of their children’s whereabouts in light of the incidents and says it “will continue to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to protect our communities and wildlife, working closely with Northumbria Police.”

In light of the reports, Cllr Antony Mullen, the Conservative councillor for Barnes Ward, requested an Antisocial Behaviour Case Review (known as a Community Trigger) which will help develop a more robust plan to tackle issues at the park, which has been activated by The Office of Police and Crime Commission.

Cllr Mullen said he believes the park is “under serious threat” and wants more to be done to ensure safety in the park.

Cllr Antony Mullen, one of the Barnes ward councillors | Submitted

Speaking about the reports of animal mutilation, he said: “Local people are fighting back. With the evidence I have been able to obtain from park users, we are getting closer to identifying those responsible.

“I am determined to make Barnes Park safe again, so that people can walk their dogs and let their children play without fear of violence and intimidation.

"The community trigger will review the policing approach to the incidents we have seen in the park in recent weeks and enable me to put forward the views and concerns of local people, as part of that process."

Cllr Mullen’s request highlights the need for a coordinated response to tackle the persistent issues in the well-used park.

The request being activated initiates a review process to address persistent anti-social behaviour concerns raised by the local community, ensuring that residents’ voices are heard and effective measures are implemented.

The Antisocial Behaviour Case Review (known as a Community Trigger), part of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, empowers communities to request a review of ongoing issues when they believe insufficient action has been taken.

Northumbria Police will now collaborate with relevant agencies, including the local council and other authorities, to conduct a thorough case review.

This process will assess previous actions taken, identify any gaps, and develop a robust action plan to address the reported issues effectively.

Cllr Kelly Chequer, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Community Safety, said the council is taking a range of actions to tackle the issue.

She said: “We fully acknowledge the concerns raised regarding Barnes Park and share the commitment to ensuring residents feel safe and supported in our open spaces.

“A range of coordinated actions are already underway. Neighbourhood Wardens are conducting regular proactive patrols, and where residents have reported a concern via a local councillor, they have been contacted directly.

“Fly-tipping is being removed as a priority, and several home visits to suspected perpetrators are being completed in response to specific issues.

“We are also using our social media channels to provide public reassurance and gather intelligence to help identify those responsible.

“Northumbria Police currently have a live investigation into reports of animal cruelty, and we are working closely with them.

“Additionally, we are in the process of organising a series of joint days of action in partnership with Northumbria Police and the Motorcycle Disorder Team to further tackle antisocial behaviour in the area.

“There are currently five fully functional strategically located cameras within Barnes Park, providing excellent overall coverage of the main areas of visitor interest within the park, specifically the Main Car Park, both areas of Bowling Greens, Band Stand and Sports Field.

“We are currently scoping any opportunities to enhance CCTV in the park which includes suitable columns, tree foliage and lighting assessments.”

How to make a report

The authorities would like to speak with these youngsters in connection with the killing of animals in Barnes Park. | Sunderland City Council.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9.10pm on Saturday, June 14, we received a report of concern for the welfare of some animals in the Barnes Park area of Sunderland.

“Officers attended where it was reported a group of people had been sighted causing harm to rabbits earlier that evening.

“However, those involved had left the area before we arrived. Enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved, and establish if any criminal offences have taken place.

“Anyone with information that could help is asked to send us a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on our website.

“Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250614-1169.”