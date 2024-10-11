Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A terminally ill woman saw her bucket list wish come true when she got to mingle with a host of celebrities and be part of the audience at the live broadcast of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie Denise Jackson, 59, retired from the police in 2020 after three decades of public service helping to keep our streets safe and was looking forward to a long and happy retirement travelling to destinations around the world with her husband Mark Newton.

Julie Denise Jackson in one of the judge's seats on the set of Strictly Come Dancing. | Julie Denise Jackson

However, after being diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, an “incredibly rare” soft tissue cancer which affects around three in every million people, in May this year (2024) Julie was given a devastating terminal prognosis and told she would probably have around 12 months to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie has undertaken four gruelling bouts of chemotherapy and despite the treatment currently “keeping her cancer at bay”, doctors have not committed to extending that prognosis.

Determined to continue enjoying life, Julie created a bucket list of “realistic” things she would love to do in the time she has left, including being part of the ‘Strictly’ experience.

Julie, who lives in Roker, said: “Each year the BBC gets around 3.5 million applications to be part of the audience but there are only 350 seats for each show.

“I have applied many times to be part of the ballot for tickets but have had no luck.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In June, Julie’s friend Demi Leigh-Darling contacted the Echo to see if we could “help to make Julie’s dream come true”.

We contacted the BBC and were told they are contacted by many fans of the show in “difficult and often very challenging circumstances” and the random draws are the “only fair way” to obtain tickets.

We also appealed for people to apply for tickets on Julie’s behalf.

She said: “I’m really grateful to everyone who applied for tickets. Hundreds of people applied and eventually one person got tickets, but they were in their name and so we couldn’t use them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, last week, on October 5, Julie’s wish eventually came true when a musician on the show managed to secure tickets for both her and her husband to see both the Saturday live broadcast and the recording of Sunday’s results show.

Julie on the set of the show with husband Mark Newton. | Julie Denise Jackson

Julie explained: “A friend of my husband is in the orchestra on the show and was able to get two tickets for myself and Mark.

“I was in hospital when I got the news as I was recovering from the side-effects of my latest chemotherapy.

“When I got the news I was like a kid at Christmas. I told staff at the hospital ‘I can’t be in here this weekend’. They were concerned about the risk of infection but fortunately my condition improved and I was able to travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had obviously been told we had the tickets but until they were emailed through and I had them in my hands, I didn’t quite believe it.”

Julie had a new “sparkly” dress which she had always earmarked to wear if she ever got to see the show, but wanted to get Mark kitted out in suitable attire - something she did from her hospital bed. Julie said: “Mark went to Master Debonair and the shop set up Facetime so I could see the different outfits he was trying on.”

On Friday of last week (October 4) Julie and Mark travelled to BBC Studios in London via an overnight stay with their daughter in Lincoln.

Julie arriving on the set of Strictly Come Dancing. | Julie Denise Jackson

Julie said: “We had to be there at 5pm and had to swear an oath not to tell anyone about the results of the show recorded for Sunday broadcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I saw all the lights and celebrities I just thought wow. There were two members of JLS, Vernon Kay and Sam Thompson who were there to watch friends and relatives in the show.

“I also got to sit in Shirley Ballas’s judging seat. It was such a privilege to be there and I was so happy as the experience exceeded my expectations.

“It was emotional and one point I did tear up but I was still buzzing the next day.”

On the subject of who she wants to win, Julie added: “I would like to see Chris McCausland win the show. He is blind and an amazing dancer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September Julie fulfilled another of the wishes on her bucket list after holidaying on the Amalfi Coast with her daughters, and in November she will be ticking off number three when she once again travels to London to be part of the Mamma Mia Party at the O2 arena.

Julie has also now added a new addition to her bucket list.

She explained: “My eldest daughter has just got engaged and I’m determined to be there for next year’s wedding. Hopefully the chemo can keep the cancer at bay as long as possible.”

Julie also thanked all those people who have tried to get her tickets for the show.