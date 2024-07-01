Terminally ill Sunderland woman's Strictly Come Dancing wish, and how you can help

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A terminally ill woman has made it her final wish to “enjoy the full Strictly experience” by seeing one of the much-loved BBC shows live.

Julie Denise Jackson, 59, retired from the police in 2020 after three decades of public service helping to keep our streets safe and was looking forward to a long and happy retirement travelling to destinations around the world with her husband Mark Newton.

Julie started to experience back pain in 2023 and put it down to a “muscular problem”.

Julie Denise Jackson wants to experience a live Strictly Come Dancing show before she dies.

However, in January 2024 the pain began to get worse and after visiting her GP she was sent for tests, including a CT scan at Newcastle Freeman Hospital which showed a shadow on Julie’s lung.

After a series of biopsy tests she was given a diagnosis of synovial sarcoma, an “incredibly rare” soft tissue cancer which affects around three in every million people.

Julie said: “I had cancer in my left breast 21 years ago and in my right breast 18 years ago, but since then I had been cancer free and was looking forward to enjoying a long and happy retirement.

“There are two types of chemotherapy which can be used to treat this type of cancer, but the most effective one I can’t have due to having already had chemotherapy when I had breast cancer.

“The next chemo treatment has around a 20% chance of keeping the cancer at bay for a period of time, but my oncologist has given me a prognosis of around 12 months to live.”

Julie, who lives in Roker, received her first round of chemotherapy on June 4 but ended up in hospital for 16 days due to the damage caused to her white blood cells.

She said: “I ended up having to be barrier nursed due to my white blood cells being affected and basically having no immune system.

“I’m due to get my second round of chemo on July 2, but they have reduced the dosage by 20%. It obviously means the strength of the chemo isn’t as strong but I have to have the treatment every three weeks and if each time I was to spend two weeks in hospital then I would have no quality of life.

“At least, unlike my treatment for breast cancer, I won’t lose my hair with this type of chemotherapy.”

Julie has been given a prognosis of 12 months to live.

Julie and her husband Mark had a trip booked to Barbados in January and then a separate holiday to Canada in May to enjoy a train ride through the Rocky Mountains to celebrate his 60th birthday.

Next year the couple were planning to travel to Japan for Julie’s 60th birthday, but this has also been tragically curtailed following her devastating diagnosis and terminal prognosis.

She is still hoping to get permission from her oncologist to travel later this summer to the Amalfi Coast with her daughters Jenifer and Amanda, but the one thing which is at the very top of her bucket list is to take in a live show of Strictly Come Dancing.

Julie said: “Since being a kid I’ve always loved music and dancing and since Strictly started 20-years-ago, I never miss an episode and I always feel really sad when each series finishes.

“I love the costumes, make-up, music and dance routines, and just to see one show live would be a dream come true.”

Even before her diagnosis, Julie had tried to get tickets by registering to be part of the BBC audience ballot, but has never been selected.

With time now of the essence, Julie put out a message on social media to her friends asking them to register with the BBC to be in with a chance of being randomly selected to be part of the audience.

She said: “The show is due to start again in the autumn and I know this will probably be my last chance to see it.

“I explained my situation and asked people to register and if they don’t want their ticket then if I could maybe use it.

“There has been a massive response and it has really taken off with people wanting to help.”

Julie with family friend Demi Leigh-Darling.

Family friend Demi Leigh-Darling, 29, also contacted the Echo and we have sent this story to the BBC and contacted their press office in the hope they can help to make Julie’s dream come true.

Demi said: “Making this happen for Julie is something which should be achievable and so I contacted the Echo as I wanted to do something to help.

Julie added: “I’m not looking for a freebie and I would willingly pay for my ticket, but it would make a dying woman very happy to see just one show and be part of the Strictly phenomenon experience.”

To register for the chance to receive tickets to be part of the Strictly Come Dancing audience join the BBC’s mailing list and click entertainment.