Temperatures dropped in Sunderland swimming pools in bid to save money during energy crisis

A number of leisure centres around the country are reducing the water temperature in pools to save cash amid rocketing heating bills.

The pools’ management say that a 1C change can save up to 10% in energy use.

They added that the temperatures in all of Sunderland’s publicly owned pools are within guidelines and that swimmers are not suffering.

The Sunderland Aquatic centre is one of five council-run swimming pools in the city. Picture by Kevin Brady.

The city’s pools include the Hetton Community Pool and Wellness Centre, the Raich Carter Sports Centre in Hendon, Silksworth Community Pool, Sunderland Aquatic Centre and Washington Leisure Centre.

All five are run by the council in partnership with leisure contractor Everyone Active (EA), which manages over 200 leisure centres across the UK.

EA say that the water temperature at the City of Sunderland’s pools is being kept between 28 and 29C. The minimum temperature is 26C. The water is slightly warmer in the learner pool in Hetton and the small pool at Washington.

Ian Bradgate, Everyone Active’s contract manager, told the Echo: “We adhere to the Pool Water Treatment Advisory Group guidelines, which state that a swimming pool should be between 26 and 32 degrees.

The water temperature in the 25m pool at Washington Leisure centre is kept at 28.1C. The small pool is 29.2C.

“Whilst we have reduced our temperatures to help save energy, they all remain within these guidelines. Our pools cater for all types of customers – from athletes to babies – and we try to maintain a balance to ensure the temperatures remain comfortable for everyone.

“However, as an organisation we are facing significant increases in energy costs – an issue impacting the whole country – and a one-degree reduction in pool temperature can result in a saving of up to 10% in energy use.

"This will go a long way to helping us manage energy costs in the current climate.

“This is a situation we are continually reviewing and we will take customer feedback on board, as our key aim is to keep people active in the local communities we serve.”

