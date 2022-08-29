New swimming pools on the way for Sunderland, with 16 jobs created as siblings expand 'Swim City'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swim City is run by brother and sister Jonathan Carlisle and Stacy Arslan and it already holds swimming sessions for thousands of Wearside people.

It has revealed plans for a new pool and to bring another one back into use. The details of the proposals can not yet be revealed but they will mean new jobs for the area.

Jonathan said: “Before Covid-19, everything was rosy but since then, pools have shut down and the amount of pool space is down.

Swim City has been nominated for a Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

“We looked long term at what we could do because more pools could shut with the cost of living.”

Swim City’s impact on Sunderland is already huge.

It has brought swimming lessons and activities to more than 3,000 people since it was set up in 2016 and has 22 people on its workforce. That will almost double under the new investment.

Jonathan, who is a former elite swimmer for GB, said: “We go above and beyond to make swimming accessible for all.

Jonathan Carlisle from Swim City. Picture by FRANK REID

"We also provide lessons for some of the most vulnerable people within our community who, without Swim City, would not be able to afford to attend sessions. We do not want financial barriers to stop anyone from attending lessons.”

Swim City is also running the Ice Kids initiative. It encourages children to enjoy the sea in a safe way each weekend.

"They meet every Sunday at our local beach to encourage families to use the sea safely. We take instructors down to meet and greet and have fun with families. It’s a great free community building session for all to enjoy.”

And Swim City is also training up a new generation of swimming instructors.

Jonathan Carlisle. Picture by FRANK REID

Jonathan said: “We are training young people within our community as there is a national shortage This is to help bring an influx of the best swimming teachers to our areas.”

As well as Jonathan and Stacy, younger sister Abi is the manager of Swim City and the firm has become the latest entry in the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Award.

The awards has fantastic backers, including Sunderland City Council, who are our partners in the competition and are the headline sponsors.

The Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

Also on board are the North East BIC, Chilli Mangoes, Marelli, Wilf Husband, Harrison and Brown, and Sunderland College.

To enter, choose the most appropriate category for your business, and nominate using the link below.

You can nominate your own firm or a company you think deserves an accolade.

For further information and to enter, visit www.sunderlandbusinessawards.co.uk

Closing date for entries is Friday, September 23. Judging will take place shortly after the closing date and the shortlist will be announced in early October.

