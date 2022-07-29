What a night! 12 reminders of last year's Business Awards. Will you take over from these winners?

The search is under way to find a new crop of business champions from Wearside and County Durham.
Our all-new Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards have been launched and it follows on from the excellent Portfolio Awards which were a success for so many years.
Were you there in 2021 when companies ranging from a leisure firm which caters for people with a disability to an upcycling business, and from a cleaning specialists to a baby scanning clinic, were all revealed as winners?
Let’s remind ourselves of the 2021 champions as we prepare to find the first ever champions in our new-look awards.
