What a night! 12 reminders of last year's Business Awards. Will you take over from these winners?

It was a glittering night of champions and here are 10 reminders.
By Chris Cordner
Friday, 29th July 2022, 11:00 am
Updated Friday, 29th July 2022, 11:01 am

The search is under way to find a new crop of business champions from Wearside and County Durham.

Our all-new Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards have been launched and it follows on from the excellent Portfolio Awards which were a success for so many years.

Were you there in 2021 when companies ranging from a leisure firm which caters for people with a disability to an upcycling business, and from a cleaning specialists to a baby scanning clinic, were all revealed as winners?

Let’s remind ourselves of the 2021 champions as we prepare to find the first ever champions in our new-look awards.

1. What a line-up

All the winners together at the end of a memorable night.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

2. Such a deserving winner

Tori Young, of Before We Meet, was the winner of the Women in Business Award.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

3. A big night

Guests gather ahead of the Echo Portfolio Business awards.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

4. Up for a great awards night

The winner of the Sole Trader of the Year category was Andyman Upcycling.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

