New coffee shop opens at Washington Leisure Centre to boost community offering

Little Coffee Bean has already established itself in the region with its mobile coffee van, serving locally-roasted coffees, teas, chi lattes, hot chocolates and more.

Now, they’ve set up a cafe in the empty unit at Washington Leisure Centre.

The former cafe had operated for a number of years and was popular with visitors to the centre, but closed its doors during the pandemic.

Little Coffee Bean owner Dan Kane and Washington Leisure Centre general manager Geoff Moffat.

After transforming the site into a community hub, Little Coffee Bean opened its doors this month and welcomed back customers to the site.

Over the coming weeks, it will be expanding its offering seasonal dishes at fair prices, as well as meal deals.

Commercial Director Lewis Kane said: “We are delighted to be open in Washington Leisure Centre, it brings investment and jobs to the local area in desperate economic times.

“As a company we are proud to support our local communities, with training opportunities, locally-roasted coffee along with extra discounts for emergency service workers in all of our outlets.“

Little Coffee Bean has opened up inside Washington Leisure Centre.

Despite the current economic issues, Little Coffee Bean is fighting the tide, with a growing outlet in Newcastle City Library, Indian Tu Tuk event coffee vans and a number of further outlets planned across the region.

The cafe is open seven days per week from 8am serving breakfast sandwiches.

Geoff Moffat from Everyone Active said: “It’s amazing to see the entrance to the centre come to life again.”

He added: “The cafe is located next to the soft play and has views of the the pool which is great for parents who are visiting with their children for swimming lessons.”

