Sunderland's St Joseph's parish announces 150th anniversary celebrations

One of Sunderland’s best known parish churches has announced a series of events to celebrate its 150th anniversary.
By Tony Gillan
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 15:10 BST
St Joseph’s RC Church first opened its doors in Millfield on October 16, 1873.

The grand opening of a building, which doubled as a school and chapel with seating for 500 people, was celebrated by Bishop Chadwick who also laid the foundation stone. Fr Michael Ryan from St Mary’s Church became its first parish priest.

As the 19th century progressed the population of Sunderland grew and more churches were required, so in about 1870 Fr Bamber of St Mary’s negotiated the purchase of land in Millfield to accommodate the new church and school.

St Joseph’s RC Church first opened its doors in Millfield on October 16, 1873. Sunderland Echo image.St Joseph’s RC Church first opened its doors in Millfield on October 16, 1873. Sunderland Echo image.
St Joseph’s RC Church first opened its doors in Millfield on October 16, 1873. Sunderland Echo image.
In 1906/07 the current St Joseph’s Catholic Church was built in Paxton Terrace. It holds special memories for thousands of people who have attended weddings, baptisms, first holy communions, funerals, confirmations, Nativity plays and more there.

Special events to mark the anniversary are as follows: on Monday, October 16 at 7pm, exactly 150 years to the day since the parish began, is a celebratory mass.

Friday, October 20 from 10am onward sees Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament followed by benediction and mass at 6.30pm.

Saturday, October 21 has 5.30pm mass; remembering deceased priests, religious and faithful parishioners.

Sunday, October 22 sees thanksgiving solemn mass at 4pm presided by Bishop Stephen Wright followed by refreshments in St Joseph’s Parish Centre.

The parish told the Echo: “We are looking forward to celebrating our 150th anniversary of our parish this October and we invite friends and families across the diocese to share our Eucharistic table with refreshments afterwards.”

