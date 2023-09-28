Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St Joseph’s RC Church first opened its doors in Millfield on October 16, 1873.

The grand opening of a building, which doubled as a school and chapel with seating for 500 people, was celebrated by Bishop Chadwick who also laid the foundation stone. Fr Michael Ryan from St Mary’s Church became its first parish priest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the 19th century progressed the population of Sunderland grew and more churches were required, so in about 1870 Fr Bamber of St Mary’s negotiated the purchase of land in Millfield to accommodate the new church and school.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Joseph’s RC Church first opened its doors in Millfield on October 16, 1873. Sunderland Echo image.

In 1906/07 the current St Joseph’s Catholic Church was built in Paxton Terrace. It holds special memories for thousands of people who have attended weddings, baptisms, first holy communions, funerals, confirmations, Nativity plays and more there.

Special events to mark the anniversary are as follows: on Monday, October 16 at 7pm, exactly 150 years to the day since the parish began, is a celebratory mass.

Friday, October 20 from 10am onward sees Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament followed by benediction and mass at 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, October 21 has 5.30pm mass; remembering deceased priests, religious and faithful parishioners.

Sunday, October 22 sees thanksgiving solemn mass at 4pm presided by Bishop Stephen Wright followed by refreshments in St Joseph’s Parish Centre.