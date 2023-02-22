AutismAble is behind the popular vegetarian and vegan cafe SeaChange in Ocean Road, South Shields, as well as the Works of Art project in the town’s Fowler Street.

Now the Community Interest Company, which also has a base in North Shields, is branching out into Sunderland after partnering with Pop Recs Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A launch party will take place at the venue in the city’s High Street West.

AutismAble is launching in Sunderland, hosted by Pop Recs.

Karen Baines, AutismAble Service Manager said: “Neurodivergent people are at the heart of everything we do.

"In the space of eight years, we have worked with hundreds of people across Tyneside, and it is hugely exciting to be opening the doors to our new Sunderland location very soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a pleasure working with Pop Recs Ltd, an organisation that shares our passion for improving opportunities for adults with special educational needs.”

The launch event is open to anyone with autism or a learning disability, especially those who may be leaving education and are looking to develop their skills and independence in a supportive, person-centred environment.

Parents, carers and professionals are also welcome to attend the free event, which will take place at Pop Recs between 11 am to 2 pm.

Founded in 2015, AutismAble works to provide opportunities for neurodivergent people and empowers them to live their most fulfilling life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their service ranges from personalised life-long learning to independence and preparation for adulthood, developing the skills and experience needed for employment and encouraging members to build confidence and establish friendships.

The SeaChange cafe gives people to learn new skills and find employment, as well as hosting social events.

The Works of Art project allows adults to explore their creative side, and hosts events such as a successful Christmas market where those attending could see their works.

Karen said the group‘s talented members have already staged many live events at Pop Recs, and AutismAble will now use the space to deliver some of their pathway sessions too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad