The festival begins Friday, September 8 and the free events will run until Sunday 17 September.

This year’s theme is “Creativity Unwrapped” and it will showcase Wearside’s creative history and celebrate the way it has shaped the city’s culture.

Visitors can enjoy a programme of events including talks on important heritage sites, guided tours and visits to places significant to the Sunderland’s historical, cultural and industrial heritage.

Clockwise from top left: Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens, 1719, Hylton Castle and the F Pit Museum. Sunderland Echo images.

There are opportunities for people to immerse themselves in the creative history of communities, with an art exhibition based on residents’ memories of living in Southwick and a film on the gripping story of Hetton's railway, collieries and its vibrant community.

Visitors can take a vintage bus tour around some of Sunderland’s heritage attractions.

There are interactive experiences on offer, including a workshop where you can transform a recycled jar into a work of art, or join Dr Ian Kille to discover the secrets held in the stone of Sunderland's beautiful buildings in a geology walk.

Victorian engineering at its best can be seen at the Ryhope Engines Museum. Image, Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for Vibrant City, Cllr John Price, said: “This year’s Heritage Open Days offers a great mix of activities for people of all ages with a wide range of interests.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Sunderland residents and visitors to learn more about the history and creativity of the city from local experts and a chance to see behind the scenes in some of our most important buildings and heritage sites.

“Places will fill up fast for these events so I'd encourage everyone to take a look at the full events programme online and book to secure a spot.”

Tracey Mienie, chair of Heritage Sunderland Partnership, said: “Whether you want to hear fascinating stories about our heritage sites, see hidden gems of our city, or get hands-on with some creative activities, there is something for everyone in this programme.”