Samantha Pickard, 23, from Ryhope, launched her business, Embroiditize, in February after coming across a TikTok video of an industrial embroidery machine six months ago and falling in love with the process.

Just a few weeks into the business, Samantha was shocked to see events unfolding in Ukraine and used her new position to launch Ukraine related products, donating all profits towards causes supporting Ukraine refugees.

After graduating from a graphic design course shortly before the beginning of the pandemic, Samantha struggled to find a job due to the impact of the virus and used the time to research starting her own business, knowing it was something she would one day love to do.

Two years later Samantha bit the bullet and is celebrating a successful launch to her business, Embroiditize.

She said: “I had no idea about machine embroidery until I started learning around six months ago after coming across a TikTok video of an industrial embroidery machine in action. I dove straight in not knowing what I was getting myself into with barely any funds to my name but after working extremely hard for a few months with ups and downs, I self-taught myself the basic information I needed to know plus gathered enough funds to buy my own industrial embroidery machine and supplies so I was able to start my business.”

Embroiditize offers a range of personalised products including ‘I stand with Ukraine’ tote bags, where all profits raised are donated to the humanitarian effort.

Samantha added: “I think it’s clear that it’s devastating what is happening in Ukraine right now and I couldn’t imagine losing everything and leaving with only the shirt on their backs for some of these people.

“This is why I am determined to fundraise as much as I can for the front line that is making sure to give the essential supplies to the Ukrainian refugees and helping in any way they can.”

Samantha has a long list of goals and aspirations for the business, with the aim of turning Embroiditize into a recognised business and brand while also continuing to support worthwhile causes.

