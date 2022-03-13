Sunderland woman dances for 24 hours to raise money for Ukraine appeal

Erin Elliott, 43, danced for 24 hours from 12pm on Saturday (March 12) until 12pm the following day (March 13) to help raise funds for the British Red Cross Society’s Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Erin, from the Millfield area of Sunderland, has said she wanted to help after seeing television reports of people trying to leave the war torn country and set up her JustGiving page just over a week and a half ago.

She filled her sitting room with balloons and disco balls and created a special playlist for the challenge, with daughter Tilly, 10, and partner Paul Kerry,45, joining her for a dance every now and again as well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Erin raised over £1,000 after dancing for 24 hours.

Erin, who has no professional dancing background, would only take a 30-minute-long break for every hour she spent dancing.

"At six o’clock this morning I was sitting on the floor dancing, because I couldn’t feel my legs. I didn’t think 12 o’clock was going to come,” laughed Erin.

She added: "I have enjoyed it and I can’t believe how much money I’ve raised.”

Erin's daughter Tilly and partner Paul joined in as well.

Erin, who works as a barber, completed the challenge despite having a slight pain in her knees due to an injury she had as a teenager.

"I’m not a professional dancer whatsover,” said Erin.

“I just freestyled the whole 24 hours.”

She continued: “I’m proud of what I’ve done. I’m proud of what I’ve raised. My pain now is nothing in comparison to what some people go through now.”

Erin with Tilly and Paul.

In total, Erin raised over £1,170 – more than double her initial target.

She said: "I only set my target at £500. I thought £500 was quite ambitious, but it’s way over that. It’s absolutely amazing.”

For the latest news and information about the Ukraine invasion, click here for online NationalWorld coverage.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.