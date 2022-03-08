Sunderland church congregation rallies round to help refugees fleeing Ukraine

St Nicholas’ Church at the Barnes is the latest city venue to act as a drop-off point for donations – but needs to send items off by the end of the week.

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled the country since Russia’s invasion, many of them heading for sanctuary in neighbouring Poland.

The North East Polish community has been co-ordinating the aid drive and organising drop-off points across Sunderland.

St Nicholas’ priest in charge Andrew Dowsett said the church was responding to a request for help and would be collecting donations each afternoon this week: “We were asked if we could provide a collection point and we were able to do so, so we have,” he said.

"We have got quite a limited time frame - that is the main issue. There needs to be a fairly quick response to what is happening on the ground.

“We have said that people can drop off donations each afternoon this week between 1pm and 5pm – I recognise this is a limited window but but is what we are able to do.”

"Our collection part of a wider appeal that has been made by the Polish centre in Newcastle. They are working with churches, schools, town councils and other groups across the North East.”

The Rev Andrew Dowsett with some of the donations

With refugees potentially stuck outside while they wait to cross the border, certain items are most urgently needed: “It is primarily personal hygiene and basic medical supplies, things for children and appropriate clothing,” said Andrew.

The church appealed for help on Sunday and donations have been flooding in since: “We have already had a good response but I know there are people who have been in touch to say they are going to bring stuff down but who have not been able to do so yet.

“We have got a secure store room that is shelved on both sides and those shelves are already filling up with things that people have brought down, but there is still more room.”

Contributions have already started flooding in

A first pick-up will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, March 9, with a second at the end of the week.

Items which are particularly urgently needed include:

- Baby wipes

Toys are among the donations

- Towels

- Sanitary products

- Power banks

- Baby toys

- Baby formula

- Sleeping bags

- Nappies

- Camping mats

- Socks

- Hats and gloves

- Antiseptic

- Bedding

- Torches

- Painkillers

- Sudocrem

- First aid kits

- Bandages

- Soaps, shower gels, shampoos and conditioners and other hygiene products

- Blankets

