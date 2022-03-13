Two goals in the last ten minutes secured three crucial points for Sunderland in their hunt for a play-off place.

Alex Neil’s side had laboured for 84 minutes when substitute Dan Neil raced onto a Ross Stewart pass, his first-time effort from the edge of the area flying into the top corner.

Fellow substitute Patrick Roberts scored alk four minutes later after an excellent break to rescue the hosts from what had been an otherwise laboured display against Crewe Alexandra.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

1. Yellow shirts for Ukraine Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light for the home game against Crewe Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Ha'way! Sunderland won the game 2-0 against Crewe Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Watching the game Sunderland fans take in the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Another win for Alex Neil Sunderland fans in action! Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales