Showing support for Ukraine!

The brilliant photos of Sunderland fans showing solidarity with Ukraine during win against Crewe Alexandra in League One

Sunderland – wearing their yellow away shirts in solidarity with Ukraine – defeated Crewe Alexandra 2-0 at the Stadium of Light in League One on Saturday afternoon.

By James Copley
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 11:54 am

Two goals in the last ten minutes secured three crucial points for Sunderland in their hunt for a play-off place.

Alex Neil’s side had laboured for 84 minutes when substitute Dan Neil raced onto a Ross Stewart pass, his first-time effort from the edge of the area flying into the top corner.

Fellow substitute Patrick Roberts scored alk four minutes later after an excellent break to rescue the hosts from what had been an otherwise laboured display against Crewe Alexandra.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

1. Yellow shirts for Ukraine

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light for the home game against Crewe

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Ha'way!

Sunderland won the game 2-0 against Crewe

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Watching the game

Sunderland fans take in the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Another win for Alex Neil

Sunderland fans in action!

Photo: Frank Reid

