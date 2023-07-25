Two Sunderland brothers have been re-united - to remember the day they shared the biggest gift of all.

It was 40 years ago when Brian Hodgson saved Alan Hodgson's life by giving him one of his kidneys.

Every 10 years, they meet up to hold a celebration.

Thirty family members met once more at the weekend in Sunderland.

They gathered at the Premier Inn for an event which has become known as the kidney-versary.

Brian, left, with his brother Alan whose life he saved - pictured on the 40th anniversary of the kidney transplant.

There was a poster to celebrate the occasion and tailor-made beer mats.

A poster of their special anniversary.

'40 years of life. Thank you brother'

The two brothers had photos taken, 40 years on from when they first appeared in the Sunderland Echo holding a pint to celebrate Alan's life being saved.

Alan, left, with his brother Brian in 1983.

Modest Brian said: "I only did what anyone else would have done."

But Alan told the Echo: "I am forever grateful."

And he told Brian: "Forty years of life. Thank you brother."

A beer mat to mark the anniversary.

Brother flew to Ireland for the life-saving transplant

It was back in 1983 when the Echo reported on the most special gift anyone can give.

Roker man Brian, then 37, flew to Belfast for the transplant operation.

The brothers with the cake to celebrate the 30th 'kidney-versary' in 2013.

His brother Alan, then 33, had been living in Northern Ireland for 5 years by that time.

He urgently needed the kidney as he had suffered from kidney disease for several years and his own had stopped functioning.

'It was a question of life or death'

Brian was found to be the most suitable donor.

Alan said in 1983: "I am very grateful to Brian for what he has done. I wouldn’t be sitting here otherwise.

"I desperately needed the kidney. I had been using a kidney machine twice a week.

"Each session lasted 24 hours a week. I needed a new kidney and it was a question of life or death."

The brothers' father Leslie, 63 in 1983, first went for tests followed by Brian who was chosen for the transplant.

Just one of the many mementoes from the 40th kidney-versary.

In hospital for 10 days

Surgeons removed Brian's left kidney and transferred it to Alan at Belfast City Hospital's Renal unit.

Brian was working at Sunderland shipbuilders at the time and was in hospital for 10 days.

He told the Echo 40 years ago: "I have to see a specialist in Newcastle to see how things are progressing but I feel fine."

'I feel like a new man'

Alan said: "I feel a new man. Before the transplant, I was on a strict diet. I couldn’t walk upstairs but now I feel terrific.

"I can eat and drink what I like."

The 30th kidney-versary in 2013.

Alan had not been able to work for three years but he said in 1983: "I am planning on returning to my job as a catering supervisor in a Belfast hotel."

'Our dads are pretty special'

A statement from Alan and Brian's daughters, who organised the kidney-versary, said: "We are extremely proud of them both. Our dads are pretty special.

"And to celebrate this amazing achievement with all our family together was a very special and emotional time."