Sunderland teacher who taught across three generations retires after 48 years

Maureen Lauder, 69, from Grangetown, Sunderland, began teaching at Castle View School in 1974, continuing with the school as it became Castle View Enterprise Academy at a new site.

Now, after 48 years, Maureen is to retire from the only job she has ever known after an incredible career which has spanned across three generations.

Her final week at the school has been an emotional but enjoyable one as she bids farewell to a massive part of her life.

Castle View Enterprise Academy teacher Maureen Lauder retires after 48 years.

She said: “There’s obviously mixed feelings about retiring because for 48 years it has been my life. It’s been a fabulous final week and we had a big farewell which was very touching.

"There’s so many highlights over the last 48 years but the pupils who I’ve taught both at the old school and in the academy have been absolutely fantastic and the staff as well have just been the most wonderful people. It’s because of them that I stayed for 48 years and enjoyed it so much.

"Friday is my final day and that’s going to be a very sad day, seeing the kids for the last time and walking out for the last time. I know I’m going to be weepy.”

When she started in 1974, Maureen began as a food technology teacher before becoming head of department and then head of technology.

Over the span of her 48 year career, Maureen is now teaching children whose grandparents she taught at the beginning of career, a fact which blows her away.

She added: “I’m in a position where students I’m teaching now, I’ve actually taught their parents and some of them even their grandparents, which is just so lovely to have that link with the families. I’ve been very, very lucky.”

Joanne Owens, Principal at Castle View Enterprise Academy said: “Staff and students are extremely fond of Maureen and are sad to see her leaving. She’s been a mother figure around the school and we’re all going to miss and wish her well in her retirement.

Maureen with pupils at Castle View early in her career