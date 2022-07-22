Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police has arrested and released under investigation a 17-year-old boy in connection with the incident at Farringdon Community Fire Station on Monday, July 11.

According to Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS), a group of teenagers gathered outside the base, hurling bricks at the building and at crews, as well as a police patrol car.

While no one was injured, it was just one in a series of incidents against all emergency services in the region, which has also included physical abuse, sexual abuse and patient’s and members of the public lashing out at crews, prompting a plea from blue light bosses as schools shut for the end of term.

Emergency services chiefs have issued a summer holiday plea to parents following attacks on blue light workers.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther said: “As we approach the school summer holidays we have noted an increase in attacks on crews and this needs to stop.

“The situations emergency workers put themselves in in order to keep our communities safe is incredible and it’s ridiculous that they should be attacked.

“Firefighters not being able to work due to injury or appliances out of use because of damage, it puts us all at risk. Our crews and officers are working in really demanding conditions because we are committed to keeping the public safe.”

Damage to an ambulance.

He added: “Not only are they [the attackers] potentially putting themselves and their community in danger, but they are putting themselves at risk of getting into trouble with the police.”

TWFRS operational crews, who have spent this week responding to the UK record heatwave and supporting other fire brigades around the country, were attack over 100 times whilst responding to incidents in the last year - a 30 percent rise on the previous year.

North East Ambulance Service paramedics and medical staff have suffered 192 attack, and another 370 incidents of verbal abuse while responding to medical emergencies.

Inspector Phil Baker said: “Violence should never simply be considered a part of the job – and we will take robust action against the minority found to have been involved in recent incidents.

A damaged police car at Farringdon Fire Station.

Witnesses can report information to Northumbria Police through the force website or calling 101; by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111; or to Firestoppers by calling on 0800 169 5558.

Damage was caused to fire appliance by children throwing rocks.