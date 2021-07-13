Sunderland teacher nominated for national award after going 'the extra mile' for children with special education needs

Mrs Bulmer from Hetton School has been nominated for a School Superheroes award.

Karen Bulmer, a learning support teacher at Hetton School has been nominated for a School Superhero award for her positive contribution towards helping children with special educational needs.

The teacher, who helps children with conditions such as Autism and ADHD, has helped students through the pandemic by offering support to pupils who have struggled without the structure and routine of school as well as providing ‘thoughtful little gestures’ such as Christmas chocolate for children.

Mrs Bulmer has also supported children who are finding it hard to settle back into school and is ‘always’ on hand to talk and support children and families.

The ‘much-loved’ teacher has been nominated by Lyn, a parent whose daughter attends the Hetton Le Hole school after ‘going the extra mile’ for both students and families.

Lyn, who’s daughter is currently awaiting diagnosis for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), said Karen has helped children in school with SEN even throughout lockdown by taking time to ring home to check in with students.

She said: “She has been brilliant, I honestly don't know where I would be without her. I'd really like Mrs Bulmer to know just how much she is appreciated. She is an angel!

"Mrs Bulmer has been there for us through this whole period, as a support, a soundboard, a liaison. I couldn't wish for a better person to support my daughter whilst she is at school and the whole family at home."

The winner of the school superhero award will receive a £50 Town and City Gift Card and a £250 cash prize for their school or class.

Craig Knowles, Headteacher at the school said: "Every student, no matter what their starting point, is expected to operate with a Growth Mindset. Mrs Bulmer has embodied this philosophy by refusing to allow the barriers that some students face, get in the way of their development and progress.

"We are very proud of the work she and our learning support team do, and proud of our students for how they face and overcome the challenges they face in their education.”

