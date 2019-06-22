Sunderland super eater Kyle Gibson shows us what would happen if you ordered EVERYTHING off the McDonald's breakfast menu
Sunderland eating champion Kyle Gibson has done it again.
The 20-year-old food fanatic decided to take it upon himself to find out what would happen if he ordered the entire McDonald’s breakfast menu to eat in one go.
And he didn’t disappoint, stuffing down the entire menu - which included the likes of a double sausage and egg McMuffin, an egg McMuffin, bacon McMuffin and sausage McMuffin.
He also demolished a bluberry muffin, breakfast wrap, doughnut, pancakes and fruit, along with a number of other breakfast items.
And the Wetherspoon chef certainly didn’t waste any time about it – polishing off the feast in just 18 minutes.
He said: “I just decided to order the entire McDonald’s breakfast menu at the branch in Farringdon and see how long it would take me to eat it all.
“I finished it in 18 minutes and the whole thing cost £35.”
Kyle is now gearing up to take on a challenge at The Meat Up Bar and Grill in Sunderland where he be ordering a table full of food and eating it.
But after taking up competitive eating four years ago, Kyle is no stranger to extreme challenges.
He has consumed 16oz of steak in just two hours 30 minutes at a butchers in West Yorkshire and eat a restaurant’s entire menu as part of the Man V Roast challenge in Leeds.
While others have even seen him travel to Northern Ireland where he took part in the Big O Pizza Challenge where he demolished a 32.5 inch onion and ham pizza in just 23 minutes 48 seconds.
He has even starred in a one-off documentary called Battle of the Super Eaters: 3000 Calories a Minute.
The Channel 4 show which aired on Thursday, June 13, at 9pm, followed three UK competitive eaters, who can consume mountains of food in minutes.
Kyle, was blown away by the positive response he received following the show which had hoped would inform people what competitive eating is all about.
He now plans to take part in more competitions and hopes to travel around America taking part in challenges.