A Sunderland super eater who can consume more than 10,000 calories in one go is set to appear in a new documentary about the controversial ‘sport’.

Kyle Gibson, 20, from Houghton, will show the nation his impressive eating skills when he stars in a one-off documentary called Battle of the Super Eaters: 3000 Calories a Minute.

The Channel 4 show will air on Thursday, June 13, at 9pm, following three UK competitive eaters, who can consume mountains of food in minutes.

Kyle, who works as a chef at the Wild Boar Wetherspoon in Houghton, said he hopes the show will inform people what competitive eating is all about.

He said: “I started competitive eating four years ago.

“I was at a food festival and there was this sort of Man V Food competition going on with giant ice cream.

Kyle Gibson was able to eat a huge pizza during a challenge in Northern Ireland.

“I signed up and ended up winning it out of five other people.

“From doing that it triggered something – the whole experience made me want to do more.

“Over the course of a few years I have gradually done more and more competitive eating and have done some of the biggest challenges in England.”

Kyle's challenges have even seen him travel to Northern Ireland where he took part in the Big O Pizza Challenge where he demolished a 32.5 inch onion and ham pizza in just 23 minutes 48 seconds.

Competitive eater Kyle Gibson. 'Image by Battle of the Super Eaters: 3000 Calories a Minute, Thursday, 9pm on Channel 4.

Others have seen him consume 16oz of steak in just two hours 30 minutes at a butchers in West Yorkshire and eat a restaurant’s entire menu as part of the Man V Roast challenge in Leeds.

Channel 4 says competitive eating is one of the world's fastest-growing and most controversial 'sports'.

It says super eaters can get through 10,000 calories in one go, often at jaw-dropping speed.

Starring alongside Kyle is Adam Moran, the UK's number one professional eater and his record-breaking rival Leah Shutkever.

Kyle Gibson with some of the food he has consumed during a challenge.

The show follows the three top eaters as they complete food challenges against the clock and strive for international fame.

For Kyle it is all about enjoying taking part and the sense of achievement he gets from completing the challenge.

He says although some may find it controversial he does pay for every meal and there is never any waste.

Kyle works out seven days a week at Evolution Fitness in Houghton and in the run up to a competition he trains his stomach by having a ‘giant meal’ 16 to 24 hours before.

His ambition is to travel around America taking part in numerous challenges.

Kyle said: “Taking part in the documentary has been one of the best things I have ever done.

Kyle Gibson has eaten 16oz of steak for a challenge.

“I hope people really enjoy watching it as there are lots of good moments.

“I hope it will be informative and show people what competitive eating is all about.”