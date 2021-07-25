Sunderland and Washington Slimming World consultants

For much of the year, Slimming World has been forced to hold sessions virtually, encouraging slimmers to stay fit and healthy during lockdown and the pandemic, but are delighted to now be supporting members in person once again.

Back with a number of measures to comply with guidelines, Slimming World is continuing to support members across Sunderland and Washington.

During lockdown, the virtual groups were able to provide a community for members to stay in touch during difficult times where it’s easy to feel isolated or lonely and that sense of community has grown even stronger with the return of in person sessions.

Katherine Mason, Washington Team Developer at Slimming World, said: “We are delighted to be back helping members to lose weight and improve their health in person, and the results on the scales show just how much members are loving being back together too.

“Now we are in the final stage of the roadmap and all restrictions are lifted, we have put measures in place to comply fully with local and Government guidance, of course, to ensure members are still feeling safe, happy and comfortable being back at our groups.

“It’s been absolutely amazing to be back in ‘normal’ groups, it’s proven that there really is no better feeling than the magic of a real-life Slimming World group.”

Research has shown that being at a healthy weight plays a vital role in battling against coronavirus, and Katherine believes groups like Slimming World are more important than ever.

She added: “This year has been far from easy for all of us, with some people struggling more than others, but for lots of my members all of the challenges and anxieties have actually made them more determined than ever to achieve their goals and improve their health.”

To find out more about Washington Slimming World classes, contact Katherine Mason on 07824553785 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk