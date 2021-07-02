Adam Robson, 23, before and after his weight loss

Adam Robson, 23, from Washington joined Slimming World in October 2020 after gaining lockdown pounds, reaching a total weight of 18st 8lbs.

But he has since lost more than four stone thanks to the diet programme, which has seen him have significant improvements in his health and confidence.

In the eight months since joining Slimming World, warehouse worker Adam has lost 4st 6lbs and is on his way to his target of 13-and-a-half stone.

Adam after his weight loss

Since losing the weight, Adam has seen significant improvements in his health and lifestyle, with the weight loss playing a part in him no longer suffering from sleep apnoea and giving him improved fitness.

Speaking about why he decided to join Slimming World, Adam said: “I needed a change after lockdown and Slimming World provided a structure for me to do that when I was struggling trying to do it on my own.

“The weight loss has made me feel so much better in myself. In terms of my health I’ve seen so many positive health benefits and feel so much fitter. I feel a lot more confident too.”

Adams put his success down to not feeling restricted by the Slimming World diet, which allows you to eat freely but count syns for each food.

“With the Slimming World plan I felt like I didn’t have to restrict myself, as long as it was all in moderation and I was counting my syns.”

Since joining the Washington class in October, most of Adam’s time with Slimming World has been spent doing virtual sessions from home, but has now started to attend in person classes.

Now weighing 14st 2lbs, Adam is nearing his overall weight loss target and is feeling more confident than ever.

Asked what advice he would give to others looking to lose weight through Slimming World or other weight loss plans, Adam added: “Don’t punish yourself if you go off track. I’ve been doing this for 8 months now and not everyday has been a perfect day but it’s important not to get in a negative mindset.”